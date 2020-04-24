Firefly Farms: Cheese is Standing Strong!

Cheese is standing strong! And thanks to your support, FireFly Farms is standing strong.

Check out this COVID-19 video message from our co-founder Mike, During these uncertain times, nothing is more important to us.

During these uncertain times, nothing is more important to us than maintaining the health and well-being of our food communities. That includes supporting our local agricultural community by continuing to purchase milk from our network of family farms so that we can keep making cheese.

We are humbled by the outpouring of support we have received thus far. If you have the ability to do so, we hope you will consider ordering cheese from us. You can shop our online store — orders over $100 qualify for free shipping.

We’re all in this together and together we’ll get through this. Stay well.

SHOP FIREFLY FARMS CHEESES﻿