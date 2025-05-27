Firehook Blazes Into the Future with Inspired Rebrand

New packaging celebrates Firehook’s simplicity, premium ingredients, and baking heritage



CHANTILLY, Va. — Firehook®, the premium cracker category leader, proudly debuts its vibrant new brand look across its national portfolio. The redesign boldly places the Firehook name front and center as a proud celebration of the brand’s roots, while hand-illustrated graphics honor the simplicity, flavor and premium ingredients found in each craveable crunch.

The rebrand, led by branding and design firm Stranger & Stranger, skillfully unites Firehook’s proud past with its boundless future. At the heart of this evolution is a refreshed Firehook orange logo using a crisp, clean, more modern typeface. As an homage to the brand’s baking heritage, the logo incorporates a stylized “fire hook” into the design, inspired by the iron tools used by the earliest bakers to retrieve goods from blazing stone ovens. The orange brand color represents literal fire, but also the passion Firehook pours into every small batch made on premise in Chantilly, Virginia. Additionally, it reflects the undeniable energy and optimism Firehook crackers bring to any and every snacking occasion, fueling everyday moments and feel-good gatherings.

“Our goal was to reimagine Firehook Crackers’ artisanal look—infusing it with boldness, modern energy, and a spark of liveliness, all while honoring the soul of their handcrafted roots,” said Cosimo Surace, Group Creative Director at Stranger & Stranger. “The result is a truly fresh identity that feels as vibrant as it is true to its craft.”

Firehook has brought their clean, simple, premium ingredients to life by prominently adding contemporary, hand-illustrated graphics to the center of each label. The eye-catching illustrations feature a new, distinctive color palette that heightens appetite appeal while clearly differentiating each flavor variety. From rosemary sprigs and onion slices to dashes of salt and hints of thyme, each transparent and resealable package is now adorned with pops of flavor that are equally craveable to the eye and more visually impactful on shelf.

“Consumers know us for our quality ingredients and craveable crunch, but our name might be one of the best kept secrets in crackers,” said Ellen Howse, Firehook’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We are excited to introduce the new Firehook look to consumers with a renewed focus on visual appeal and imagery that celebrate the craft, flavor, and heritage behind every cracker.”

Firehook Crackers’ refreshed branding will begin rolling out in retail stores nationwide this spring accompanied by a new website, updated shelf and display merchandising and social content. To learn more about Firehook and stay updated on its expanding lineup of innovations, visit https://www.firehook.com/ or follow @firehook on Instagram.

About Firehook®:

Founded in 1992, Firehook® is an artisan baking business built on an unwavering commitment to quality. As the #1 brand of artisanal crackers in the U.S., Firehook is beloved for its small-batch offerings which deliver exceptional crunch, simple ingredients, and distinctive flavors to elevate every snacking or entertaining experience. Firehook bakes all of its products in-house in Chantilly, VA, ensuring consistent quality with every bite. Our signature line of crackers is proudly Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher and SQF Certified. To learn more about Firehook and stay updated on the brand’s growing portfolio of innovations, please visit https://www.firehook.com/ or follow @firehook on Instagram.