First Cohort of Specialty Food Association Maker Prep Course Graduates at 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show

NEW YORK — The Specialty Food Association is excited to announce that the first cohort of its Maker Prep Course, a collaborative six-month educational program, graduated at the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show, the first major expo of the year for the food industry, which took place from January 19-21 in Las Vegas.

Designed to provide foundational knowledge and guidance to up-and-coming specialty food manufacturers in set groups, Maker Prep Course comprised in-person and virtual learning, expert coaching, and peer-to-peer collaboration to provide participants with a thorough understanding of how to launch, market, and distribute their products.

“SFA is fully committed to supporting the early-stage specialty food makers who create so much innovation and excitement, and part of that support comes through demystifying the CPG industry, making it more approachable and navigable,” said Phil Robinson, SVP of Member Development at SFA. “Core to our mission is transformative education like Maker Prep Course. The SFA team is thrilled to see this cohort graduate with the tools to succeed in our $207 billion industry.”

The graduates in the Winter 2025 Class included:

Peepal People , Alyzeh Rizvi

La Gringuita , Caroline McGinley

Black Girl Tamales , Chef LaToya Larkin

The Daltas Group LLC , Christian Holslin

Girls Can Grill , Christie Vanover

GLOBETROTTER GRANOLA , Dara Rosenfeld

True Treats LLC , Dawn Truesdell & Olivia Truesdell

Big Mama’s Foods, Ethan Shapiro

The Bread Box Bakery , Matlhogonolo Ledwaba

Indigenous Delights, Mpho Mogodiri

Beituti , Rawia Abdel Samad

Soronko Kitchen, Samantha Wontumi

Southern Caramel , Sarah Smith

Muria Foods , Shyela Malani

Bake Your Mark, LLC , Stufona D. Latta

Hoppy Valley Farm , Ann Bush & Jarred Bush

Kinship Milk Tea , Caitlin Cash

Un Chin! Seasoning Co. , Grace Urena

Mr. Joe Foods LLC, Jean Joseph

Elgon Nuts , Gladys Sitati & Joseph W Sitati

Columbia Grain , Karen Matsuoka & Shannon McKinney

CookIt Media , Laurie Buckle

Revvl, Lexx + Livv Mills

Jeepney, Li Joan Baculi

Personal Culinary Solutions LLC , Lori Vannelli

Norrico Naturals, Venus Ramos

Local to Global Foods, Thulani Mlamb

Lettuce Eatz, Melissa G. Monroe

Enrollment in Maker Prep Course included:

Online course programming from July 2024 to January 2025, including knowledge building through digital educational materials, class discussions in a dedicated group chat platform, personal exploration prompts to apply concepts to participants’ businesses, and live coaching sessions with industry experts once per month.

Dedicated educational sessions, tours, and other programs at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show

One-year Tier 1 membership for non-SFA members

Badges for the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show and 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show

The 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show also saw the kick-off of the next Maker Prep Course group: the Class of Summer 2025. For information or to register for the Class of Summer 2025 or future Maker Prep cohorts, click here.