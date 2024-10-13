FiveStar Gourmet Foods, Home of Simply Fresh, Announces Long-Awaited Opening of State-of-the-Art Facility

FiveStar Gourmet Foods Deli, Produce October 13, 2024

Rancho Cucamonga, California – FiveStar Gourmet Foods, home of the Simply Fresh brand, the leader in fresh, innovative meal solutions, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated, state-of-the-art headquarters and production facility. This milestone coincides with the dates of the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) trade show in Atlanta, meaning the company will, unfortunately, miss this year’s event.

“We are incredibly excited to finally open the doors to our new headquarters, a project we’ve worked tirelessly to bring to life,” said Tal Shoshan, CEO of FiveStar Gourmet Foods. “Although we regret missing the IFPA show this year, this moment marks a pivotal point in our journey and sets the stage for even greater innovation and growth in the future.”

The new facility represents a significant investment in FiveStar’s future, enabling the company to expand its capabilities, enhance product innovation, and continue delivering high-quality, fresh, and innovative meal solutions to consumers nationwide.

“We remain deeply committed to the IFPA and look forward to participating in future events,” added Shoshan. “This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our company.”

About FiveStar Gourmet Foods

FiveStar Gourmet Foods, home of the Simply Fresh brand, is the leader in fresh, innovative meal solutions for retail, club and foodservice nationwide. Culinary-centered with a focus on freshly prepared, convenient choices, its new, state-of-the-art headquarters expands capabilities and scale, reinforcing its commitment to excellence, sustainability and industry leadership. For more information, please visit FiveStarGourmetFoods.com.

Related Articles

Produce

Kroger Elevates Single-Serve Salad Offering With the Addition of Top-Selling, Premium Simply Fresh Salads Line by Fivestar Gourmet Foods

Fivestar Gourmet Foods Produce September 14, 2022

FiveStar Gourmet Foods accelerated its substantial growth trajectory with expanded reach by partnering with Kroger, one of the nation’s largest retail chains, to offer top-selling, premium Simply Fresh Saladsâ across the US. As of August 22nd, Simply Fresh Saladsâ by FiveStar Gourmet Foods are available at Kroger stores in several key markets, including Ralphs stores on the West Coast.