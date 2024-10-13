FiveStar Gourmet Foods, Home of Simply Fresh, Announces Long-Awaited Opening of State-of-the-Art Facility

Rancho Cucamonga, California – FiveStar Gourmet Foods, home of the Simply Fresh brand, the leader in fresh, innovative meal solutions, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated, state-of-the-art headquarters and production facility. This milestone coincides with the dates of the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) trade show in Atlanta, meaning the company will, unfortunately, miss this year’s event.

“We are incredibly excited to finally open the doors to our new headquarters, a project we’ve worked tirelessly to bring to life,” said Tal Shoshan, CEO of FiveStar Gourmet Foods. “Although we regret missing the IFPA show this year, this moment marks a pivotal point in our journey and sets the stage for even greater innovation and growth in the future.”

The new facility represents a significant investment in FiveStar’s future, enabling the company to expand its capabilities, enhance product innovation, and continue delivering high-quality, fresh, and innovative meal solutions to consumers nationwide.

“We remain deeply committed to the IFPA and look forward to participating in future events,” added Shoshan. “This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our company.”

About FiveStar Gourmet Foods

FiveStar Gourmet Foods, home of the Simply Fresh brand, is the leader in fresh, innovative meal solutions for retail, club and foodservice nationwide. Culinary-centered with a focus on freshly prepared, convenient choices, its new, state-of-the-art headquarters expands capabilities and scale, reinforcing its commitment to excellence, sustainability and industry leadership. For more information, please visit FiveStarGourmetFoods.com.