Food Recall Warning – Le Fromage Au Village Brand Le Cru Du Clocher Raw Milk Cheddar Cheese Recalled Due to Listeria Monocytogenes

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2023 /CNW/ – Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/fromage-au-village-brand-cru-du-clocher-raw-milk-cheddar-cheese-recalled-due-listeriaSummary

Brand(s) : Le Fromage au Village

: Le Fromage au Village Product : Le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese

: Le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese Companies: Le Fromage au Village Inc.

Le Fromage au Village Inc. Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria Category: Dairy

Dairy What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Le Fromage auVillage Le Cru du Clocher rawmilk cheddar cheese 160 g 6 73536 00051 8 * All lots manufactured prior to:« DATE DE FAB. 10 AL 2022 » Le Fromage auVillage Le Cru du Clocher rawmilk cheddar cheese variable none * All lots manufactured prior to:« DATE DE FAB. 10 AL 2022 »

Issue

The food recall warning issued on 2023-02-11 has been amended to correctly identify the affected products. The corrections for these products are marked by an asterisk (*).

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, online and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

There have been reported illnesses that may be associated with the consumption of these products. Further lab testing is underway to confirm the link.What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.