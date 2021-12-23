Forever Cheese Announces Next Phase of the Company

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y.—Forever Cheese, a leading specialty foods importer of cheese, nuts, cured meats, and other gourmet products, announced today that it is moving into its next phase of growth by partnering with Tyler Hawes, Founder of Grand Ferry Capital. Tyler Hawes, a specialty food industry veteran will become the new CEO while Michele and Pierluigi will remain shareholders and in their current roles.

Over the past two decades, Forever Cheese has worked with its artisan suppliers to help to establish the specialty imported cheese industry in the United States, building a best-in-class reputation for importing the highest quality products for its retail and foodservice customers. The Company was the first importer of many premium cheese and accompaniment products into the US. Its portfolio of products includes dozens of products under its flagship Mitica® brand, Drunken Goat®, Manchego, Fig and Date Cakes, and Mostardas from Mantova. Today, Forever Cheese continues to innovate and solidify its standing in the specialty food community as the country’s leading importer within its product categories.

“We have known Tyler for many years as a trusted colleague and member of the industry. Because of our longstanding relationship and his passion for Forever Cheese, we knew he was the ideal choice to steward the company into its next chapter and lead the business as CEO,” said Michele Buster and Pierluigi Sini. “We are excited to continue to work closely with the team and Tyler to support the transition and help achieve the next phase of growth.”

“I have long admired Forever Cheese and feel privileged to join the organization and its talented team. Michele and Pierluigi have built a business with an incredible foundation and stellar reputation for quality and integrity,” said Tyler Hawes. I am excited to continue the deep relationships and work with them, the team, our customers and suppliers to partner for the company’s future.”

Tyler Hawes has over 15 years of executive-level leadership experience across several organizations in specialty food. Most recently, Tyler was President & COO of Roland Foods, a specialty importer and re-distributor. He worked with Forever Cheese as a customer and supplier and has decade-long relationships with Pierluigi and Michele. Tyler started his career in the cheese industry while at Artisanal Premium Cheese in 2003 and Larkin Cold Storage in 2006.

About Forever Cheese:

Forever Cheese, importers of artisan cheese and accompaniments from Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Croatia, was founded over two decades ago. Driven by a passion for fine foods, the Company has grown into an industry leader, with its products in many upscale retailers, restaurants, and specialty food shops across the United States. With a focus on authenticity and creativity, Forever Cheese seeks out the best of the Mediterranean and educates customers on what makes its products special. The Company is headquartered in Long Island City, N.Y.

www.forevercheese.com