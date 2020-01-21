Forever Cheese to Debut New Retail Packaging For Their Lines of Mitica Taralli and Toketti Crackers at the Winter Fancy Food Show

Long Island City, NY – Forever Cheese, importer of Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, and Croatian cheese and specialty food, will be showcasing their newest products at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Booth 269, January 19-21 in San Francisco, California. They will highlight a selection of artisan cheeses and accompaniments that are new to the U.S. They will also debut new retail packaging for their lines of Mitica® Taralli and Toketti crackers. Artisan producers from Italy and Portugal will join the pioneering importer in their booth.

Some of their newest cheeses include BirbaBlu, a beer and malt soaked blue cheese from Piemonte, Italy, Cebreiro Santo André, a mushroom-shaped PDO cow’s milk cheese from Galicia, Spain, and Luna Llena, a washed-rind farmstead raw sheep’s milk cheese from Murcia, Spain. Dry goods include Mitica® Truffle Marcona Almonds, Sbrisolona al Cioccolato, a cocoa-almond-cornmeal cookie from the oldest bakery in Mantova, Italy, and Kakis, dried persimmon slices perfect for adding to cheese plates.

Forever Cheese will present new packaging during the show as a continuation from what they showed at the Summer Fancy Food Show. “We are thrilled to continue sharing new packaging with our customers,” said Michele Buster, co-owner. “All the designs we’ve introduced so far have been very well received.” New packaging for this show includes Mitica® Taralli, round crackers typical of Puglia, Italy. They will also have their Mitica® Toketti di Pane Carasau, a crunchy cracker made from fried strips of the Sardinian flatbread pane carasau. Additionally, they will showcase their Mitica® line of specialty nut retail tubs and chocolate-covered fruit, and Casa Forcello® handmade Italian mostardas and compotes, all with new packaging.

Paola Calciolari, the woman behind Casa Forcello®, will be flying in from Modena specifically for the show. Joining her will be João Pelágio, Business Development Manager at Esporão, the award-winning maker of Portuguese olive oil. Their oils include Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Olive Oil, and Selecção Premium Olive Oil, which come from their sustainable estate in Alentejo.

To learn more about Forever Cheese, visit their website at forevercheese.com. Forever Cheese and Mitica® products are available at specialty food stores and cheese shops throughout the U.S.

About Forever Cheese: Forever Cheese imports artisan cheeses and accompaniments from Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Croatia. It is driven by its passion for discovering exceptional products, many of which are sold under the brand name Mitica®. The company pioneered important products that are now integral to today’s market, including Drunken Goat®, Genuine Fulvi® Pecorino Romano, and Mitica® Fig and Date Cakes. Founders Michele Buster and Pierluigi Sini personally hand-select each item directly from their producers. It is their goal to have each one taste as if you were eating it in its native country.

