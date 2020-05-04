French People are Being Told it’s Their Patriotic Duty to Eat More Cheese After Sales Have Slumped

Rachel Hosie, Insider Deli May 4, 2020

The citizens of France have been told it’s their patriotic duty to eat more cheese.

After a fall in sales due to COVID-19, the dairy industry has put out a collective call for French people to increase their consumption of brie, camembert, reblochon, and more. 

According to a press release by France Terre de Lait, the French dairy industry, sales of certain cheeses in France have dropped 60%. This is largely due to the closure of markets, cheese-mongers, and restaurants, and quarantined people denying themselves their most pleasurable foods and instead only buying the basics.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Insider

