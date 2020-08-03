Fresco Foods Launches Latin Inspired Entree

Tampa, Fla. – Eat Fresco announced the launch of its newest fresh prepared meal, Latin Style Braised Beef with Cilantro Lime Rice and Black Beans entrée. The new entrée launched in over 1,300 Publix Super Market stores and select specialty grocers and urban markets.

The delicious new entrée is Eat Fresco’s take on the popular Cuban dish, Ropa Vieja. The Latin style braised beef is slowly braised in Eat Fresco’s own Roja sauce to bring rich depth of flavor. Roasted peppers and onions are then added for a natural element of sweetness, all served over cilantro lime rice and black beans for an authentic Latin inspired experience. The new entrée pays homage to East Fresco’s hometown of Tampa, Florida and its Cuban influences.

“We strive every day to provide our customers with delicious, healthy meals with authentic and inspired flavors,” said Tracy Povolny, co-founder of Eat Fresco. “Launching the newest menu item, like the Latin Style Braised Beef entrée lets us continue to elevate our customer’s home dining experience with unique and bold recipes.”

Customers can also enjoy Eat Fresco’s other fresh prepared meals including the Balsamic Glazed Salmon and Orzo, Caribbean Style Jerk Chicken, Turkey Breast & Quinoa Medley, Roasted Chicken in Sriracha BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken Fajita Bowl and Cuban Inspired Pork Loin. The entrées can be found in the refrigerated section in Publix or other specialty grocer making it easy for consumers in need of quick meal solutions that are delicious, convenient and healthy.

Since 2018, Eat Fresco has expanded its consumer reach from a test market in three Publix GreenWise locations in Tampa and grown to more than 1,200 Publix Super Markets throughout the southeast United States. Eat Fresco is also located in over 100 specialty grocers and urban markets throughout the south. In 2020, Eat Fresco now employs more than 100 people and increased production from 5,000 to 50,000 units per week.

For a list of current retail locations carrying Eat Fresco products, visit www.eatfrescofoods.com .

About Fresco Foods, Inc.

Fresco Foods, Inc. was founded in 2014 in Tampa, Florida by Rob and Tracy Povolny. Fresco Foods produces Eat Fresco, a line of fresh, healthy prepared meals made locally in Tampa and sold in retailers throughout Florida and the Southeast. Eat Fresco sets a new bar for taste, quality and transparency in the consumer-packaged goods market. Fresco Foods’ regional business model answers the demand for fresh, high quality and convenient food customers can feel good about eating. For more information, visit www.eatfrescofoods.com.