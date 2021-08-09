Freshly Introduces Purely Plant-Its First-Ever Plant-Based Meals Line

NEW YORK–Freshly Inc., the leading fresh, chef-prepared meal delivery service in the U.S., today announced the launch of its first-ever plant-based line including six new purely plant meals featuring plant-based proteins made with clean, whole-food ingredients. Developed with a flavor-first approach that shows plant-based eating can be both nutritious and delicious, the line provides an entirely new category of meals to Freshly users and satisfies ongoing demand for variety, taste, nutrition, and convenience. Offering a mix of plant-based twists on classic comfort foods and globally-inspired cuisine, Freshly introduces proprietary plant protein blends including its signature Rainbow Harvest Plant-Based Burger and Purely Plant Crumble, both crafted using clean, one-ingredient pea protein blended with fiber-rich vegetables, legumes, seeds, pulses, and whole grains. Meals can be heated and served in three minutes with no prep required.

The launch combines Freshly’s commitment to innovation with ongoing consumer and industry-wide demand for plant-based meal options. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 60 percent of consumers say they are working toward a more plant-based diet, with industry sales surging to $7 billion. Plus, with 65 percent of Freshly customers self-identifying as flexitarians, the desire to incorporate more plant-based foods into weekly meal plans has skyrocketed. The addition of this line to Freshly’s menu provides a flavorful way to incorporate more plant-based options into consumers’ routines and can help them make small changes on the road to a healthier lifestyle by swapping just one meal per day with a plant-based option.

The Purely Plant menu includes:

Rainbow Harvest Plant-Based Burger with Sticky Carrot Jam & Summer Veggie Sauté: This purely plant burger is packed with 7 veggies, spiced lentils, creamy avocado, and quinoa for clean and satisfying plant protein.

This purely plant burger is packed with 7 veggies, spiced lentils, creamy avocado, and quinoa for clean and satisfying plant protein. Unwrapped Salsa Verde Burrito with Purely Plant Crumbles: With tangy salsa verde, brown rice, and red pepper-spiced plant crumbles, our chefs present a hearty burrito—minus the tortilla.

With tangy salsa verde, brown rice, and red pepper-spiced plant crumbles, our chefs present a hearty burrito—minus the tortilla. Indian-Spiced Chickpea Curry Bowl with Basmati Rice, Lentils & Veggies: Turmeric-tinged, Indian-spiced, coconut curry with tomato, cauliflower, potato, and plant protein from chickpeas and lentils.

Turmeric-tinged, Indian-spiced, coconut curry with tomato, cauliflower, potato, and plant protein from chickpeas and lentils. Farmstead Veggie Baked Pasta with Seasonal Veggies & Creamy Marinara: This dairy-free and gluten-free delight comes with brown rice and lentil macaroni, veggies galore, and creamy marinara made with coconut milk.

This dairy-free and gluten-free delight comes with brown rice and lentil macaroni, veggies galore, and creamy marinara made with coconut milk. Buffalo Cauliflower Mac & Cheeze with Garlicky Broccoli: This plant-powered mac is so creamy you won’t even notice it’s dairy-free, made with a sauce of tahini, nutritional yeast, almond-cashew butter, and hot sauce.

This plant-powered mac is so creamy you won’t even notice it’s dairy-free, made with a sauce of tahini, nutritional yeast, almond-cashew butter, and hot sauce. Middle Eastern Falafel Bowl with Garlicky Tahini Sauce & Whole Grains: Golden and saucy, our falafel pack a punch of fiber and herbs and come paired with peppers and a protein-packed blend of lentils, quinoa, and brown and wild rice.

All meals are available to order now, with delivery for the first three options starting today, followed by three more starting August 22. Customers can order as part of Freshly’s 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12-meal plans starting at $8.49 per meal at www.freshly.com.

“We’re thrilled to provide our customers with a convenient way to incorporate minimally processed, plant-based meals into their routines,” said Mike Wystrach, Freshly Founder and CEO. “We recognize that it can be challenging to eat a more plant-based diet without sacrificing on taste; but with the launch of Freshly’s Purely Plant, we’re laser-focused on delivering a variety of delicious, convenient, and better-for-you meal options, while also supporting flexitarians looking to make simple changes towards a more plant-based lifestyle.”

As consumers look for more options that blend healthy and convenient meals into one, Freshly is focused on increasing variety with menu innovation beyond its signature single-serve microwavable meals. Most recently, Freshly launched multi-serve Proteins & Sides, and the company will be expanding offerings this year with new meal formats and solutions for additional dayparts.

The launch of Purely Plant comes on the heels of Freshly being acquired by Nestlé USA in 2020 and amid a year of monumental growth for the company. This year, the company announced the 2022 openings of second facilities in New Jersey and Georgia to increase production and order fulfillment capacity. Today Freshly ships more than one million meals per week to customers in 48 states.

About Freshly Inc.:

Freshly is a weekly subscription service delivering fresh, chef-cooked meals directly to customers’ doors that can be heated and served in three minutes. All that is needed is a microwave and fork to get a satisfying lunch or dinner on the table. With a corporate mission to break down the barriers to healthy eating, Freshly believes that taste and health don’t need to be compromised for convenience. Freshly’s food philosophy is centered on less sugar, less processed ingredients, and more nutrients. Developed by chefs and nutritionists, the menu features better-for-you versions of classic comfort foods with smart ingredient swaps. Freshly makes eating better easier than ever, one box at a time. Headquartered in New York, Freshly has operations in Phoenix, Arizona; Savage, Maryland; Linden, New Jersey; Commerce, California; and Austell, Georgia. To learn more about Freshly, visit www.freshly.com.