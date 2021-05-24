FreshRealm Strategic Repositioning to Lead High Growth Fresh Meal Category By Creating In-Store Retail Experiences

VENTURA, Calif. – FreshRealm, a leading fresh meals solution provider, announces a strategic repositioning of the company to optimize its position in the high growth fresh meal category at retail. The renewed focus is driven by a strategy that’s centered on the company’s vision to “connect people through meals” by delivering elevated meal experiences guided by consumer insights. The focus will be to develop in-store destinations in partnership with retailers to ultimately create the future Fresh Meal department.

The company has made significant investments in people, product and infrastructure at a time when the fresh meals category is seeing unprecedented growth – increasing by 15.4% in 2020 driven by consumer desire forminimal effortmeals on a daily basis. And with category sales expected to reach $30 billion by 2025[1], FreshRealm’s focus on fresh meals is rooted in its deep expertise in the category and its close collaboration with retail partners.

“We are a fresh meals company, and that is all that we do,” said FreshRealm Founder & CEO, Michael Lippold. “We know this category based on our decade-long runway in the category in various channels of distribution. Our revitalized strategy leans into our experience and is hyper-targeted on delivering an in-store experience that’s centric to our retail partners and leans into the consumer needs that we see evolving over the next five years. We are the only company to provide a national and complete solution.”

The company’s bedrock in fresh meals, including ready-to-cook, ready-to-heat and meal kits, is rooted in a 360-degree product, marketing and sales strategy that starts with consumer insights, includes product design and strategic sourcing. That strategy pulls through at retail with best-in-class meal assembly, “just-in-time” logistics and promotion and marketing – all with eye to the retailer’s unique infrastructure, value proposition and positioning.

FreshRealm’s rebrand is also backed with deep industry know-how. The company’s Founder & CEO, Michael Lippold and COO, Neill King bring a combined 40+ years in the production, supply and operations of short shelf-life perishable foods. Jim Catchot, CCO, brings over 40 years of experience in fresh food as the former President & Founder of Renaissance Food Group and leads sales, marketing and product strategy. They have built teams of fresh food experts from across the globe.

As part of the corporate rebrand strategy, FreshRealm has brought on Nicole Desir, EVP, Brand & Communications who will launch a new marketing strategy to include a new corporate identity and logo – which reflects the company’s tag line, “connecting through meals.” She brings over 20 years growing branded CPG and lifestyle businesses.

About FreshRealm

FreshRealm, a leading fresh meals solution provider at retail, partners with retailers to create fresh meals destinations that provide vibrant and convenient solutions for a busy and healthier lifestyle.

With a belief that we all connect through meals, FreshRealm’s team of culinary experts curate a range of inspired meals using the very best ingredients so that consumers can enjoy delicious, fresh meals with little to no effort. And the company’s best-in class 360-degree marketing and sales strategy and “just-in-time” supply chain logistics offer retail partners a personalized and worry-free experience that’s unrivaled within the industry. https://freshrealm.com/