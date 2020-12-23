FrieslandCampina Restructures Cheese Packaging Activities

The intended decision to close the Yoko Cheese location in Genk is based on the current underutilisation of the cheese packaging network, further portfolio optimisation and synergy benefits of concentrating cheese packaging activities in Wolvega and Leerdam. The restructuring will further strengthen FrieslandCampina’s competitive position. The plans are part of the acceleration of the corporate strategy ‘Our Purpose, Our Plan’ as announced on 10 November 2020 and will contribute to a structural reduction of overcapacity and announced savings.

Hans Meeuwis, President FrieslandCampina Dairy Essentials: “In line with our strategy, we are continuously looking for ways to further improve our position with regard to value creation and cost optimisation. Of course, we do this after careful consideration of all interests, including those of the impacted employees. I am aware that the intention to close our Genk location has a major impact. In case of closure, the company will provide our employees with maximum support in finding new jobs.”+

