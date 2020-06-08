From Butter to Goat Cheese, Nordic Creamery Owner Creates Flavors He Loves

Al Bekkum has been making cheese and butter for more than 30 years, and actually started Nordic Creamery with the intent of making better butter. Based in Westby he’s one of just 46 licensed butter makers in Wisconsin.

When the pandemic hit, Bekkum’s regular clientele of restaurants and hotels dried up overnight. The family was in the process of opening a new retail store in Westby just two miles from the farm, and that was put on hold, too. Their Valley View Mall store in Onalaska also shuttered, with the hope to return in fall. Yet online orders for Nordic Creamery’s award-winning butters and cheeses have skyrocketed, and Bekkum is proud to say they’ve shipped to every state.

Now, Nordic Creamery’s new store is aiming to be open the first weekend in June at 202 Old Town Road, Westby. Shop online at www.nordiccreamery.com.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel