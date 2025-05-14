Fromager d’Affinois Adds New Product Line with Launch of Convenient New Petit d’Affinois Pre-Pack Line

The Fromager d’Affinois you know and love is now available in a convenient pre-pack format!

New York, NY – Fromagerie Guilloteau is thrilled to announce its innovative new Fromager d’Affinois specialty cheese product line, Petit d’Affinois. The new line brings the beloved Fromager d’Affinois cheeses to a convenient new pre-packaged format, just in time to tote to summer picnics, parties and beyond.

The new Petit d’Affinois line will launch with two convenient products, Petit d’Affiniois Double Cream and Petit d’Affinois Triple Cream, with additional flavors scheduled to be released later in the year.

Petit d’Affinois Double Cream brings the flagship Fromager d’Affinois Le Fromager cheese into a convenient pre-pack. This double cream cheese specialty is deliciously creamy, with a silky smooth texture and a thin rind. It pairs beautifully with sparkling wine, crunchy French baguettes and fresh fruit.

Petit d’Affinois Triple Cream is rich, creamy, and luxuriously smooth. This triple cream cheese offers an irresistibly smooth and velvety texture that melts in your mouth. Drizzle with honey for a touch of sweetness or enjoy with juicy red berries for a delightful contrast of flavors.

Compared to traditional slices of Fromager d’Affinois cheeses, the cheeses in this new line are adorably cube-shaped, perfectly portioned for picnics and cheese boards for two. The new line has an extended shelf life of 90 days. Both cheeses are made with pasteurized cow’s milk and are vegetarian friendly and lactose-free (Lactose <0 oz per 3.5 oz).

Fromager d’Affinois is renowned for its French savoir-faire and innovative ultra-filtration technique, which results in luxuriously creamy cheese with a higher fat content than a typical brie.

“We’re excited to be introducing this new product to the United States, just in time for summer picnics and gatherings,” said Charlotte Auriault, Marketing Manager Americas at Fromagerie Guilloteau. “Fromagerie Guilloteau has always been a pioneer in innovative cheesemaking with French savoir-faire. The new convenient packaging in this new product line is even more accessible and means more people can get their hands on these specialty cheeses.”

Petit d’Affinois Double Cream and Triple Cream will be available in retail stores in the United States over the coming months.

About Fromager d’Affinois

Launched in 1981 by passionate cheese lover and pioneer Jean-Claude Guilloteau, Fromager d’Affinois’ cheeses are crafted in the picturesque French countryside of Pélussin and Belley. Guilloteau’s approach to cheese-making, which is still used today, creates thin-rinded cheeses with a one-of-a-kind taste and a melt-in-your-mouth texture.