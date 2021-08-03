Fromager d’Affinois Launches Roasted Pumpkin Seed Brie

Fromager d’Affinois is pleased to announce the news of their limited-edition Roasted Pumpkin Seed Brie, available in Kroger and its family of stores from August 15 through November 6.

Ultra-creamy with a thin rind and speckled with crunchy pumpkin seeds, this crowd-pleasing brie made in the heart of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region is perfect as temps start to drop. Whether you’re looking for an exciting addition to your cheeseboards, are trying to create the perfect seasonal grilled cheese sandwich, or are in need of a great autumnal host gift, this Brie is unlike any other you’ve had before.

The Fromager d’Affinois brand with its delicate yet sumptuous flavours, brings to mind the skill of the cheese-maker.

Fromager d’Affinois is a rich and ultra creamy cheese. Sold in a 2 kiloggram block intended for cheese counters and creameries, it features all the characteristics of the brand : mildness, richness and softness for ease of spreading.

The Fromager d'Affinois brand now offers a wide range of cheeses: flavoured, reduced–fat, Bleu, Double-creram, snack size, and so on.