Fruit of the Land Avocado Blossom Honey Cake Awarded Gold at 2020 sofi Awards

THORNHILL, ONTARIO – Fruit of the Land, a specialty food company, is excited to announce their recent sofi Gold win. The Specialty Food Association sofi (specialty outstanding food innovation) Awards celebrate culinary creativity and showcase the best of the best. The sofi Award is considered the “Oscar” of the food industry.

Fruit of the Land’s Avocado Blossom Honey Cake was awarded Gold for Best Baked Good. Made with 2017 sofi Gold Award-winning honey, it is a delicious honey cake that is great for the holidays or as an everyday treat.

Fruit of the Land specializes in farm-fresh products with a goal to provide the best all-natural specialty foods to their customers. Fruit of the Land’s family of exclusive, award-winning brands include Kurtz Orchards, Beit Yitzhak Fruit Spreads, Tishbi Wine & Fruit Preserves, Ein Harod Honeys, Ceremonie Tea, Fruit of the Land Products and more.

For more information regarding Fruit of the Land products, please contact Stacey Kurtz, VP Marketing at [email protected] or 905-761-9611.