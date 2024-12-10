F&S Fresh Foods Recalls Mediterranean Inspired Party Tray

F&S Fresh Foods, Riverside, CA is recalling Mediterranean Inspired Party Tray 22 oz. The recall was initiated after F&S Fresh Foods was notified that Grecian Delight Tzatziki sauce supplied to F&S Fresh Foods may be contaminated with Salmonella because it contains cucumbers recalled by Sunfed Produce, LLC. (Link to Sunfed recall on the FDA website can be found HERE.)

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

These products were sold at Ralph’s stores in California and Smith’s stores in Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming.

The containers are plastic clamshells with the affected dip in a separate lidded cup as pictured below. Coding information will include the letters “GH” followed by three digits ranging from 325 – 339. Sell by dates range from 11/27/24 to 12/11/24.

No illnesses have been reported to F&S Fresh Foods to date.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who purchased this product with the above sell by dates and still have them in their refrigerator or freezer should not consume them; they should be destroyed or discarded so they cannot be consumed. Clean and sanitize surfaces they may have touched. Consumers concerned about an illness should contact a medical professional.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at (888) 449-9386, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm PT, Monday through Friday.

