FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-to-Eat Cranberry Chicken Salad Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for chicken salad products labeled as Cranberry Chicken Salad due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The product labeled as Cranberry Chicken Salad may actually contain Classic Chicken Salad, which contains wheat, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with allergies to wheat are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.

The Classic Chicken Salad labeled as Cranberry Chicken Salad was produced on September 30, 2024. The following products are subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

12-oz. clear plastic packages containing “Cranberry Chicken Salad with white meat chicken” with a use-by date of 10/25/24.

The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “P-7573” printed on the top of the product label. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and New York.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that it received a customer complaint that packages labeled as Cranberry Chicken Salad contained Classic Chicken Salad.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Ricardo Alvarez, CEO, Hans Kissle, at 978-556-4500 Ext 215 or ralvarez@hanskissle.com. Consumers with questions can contact Katie Hatch, Customer Service Representative, Hans Kissle, at 978-556-4500 or customercomplaints@hanskissle.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.