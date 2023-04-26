FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-to-Eat Meat Soup Products Due to Possible Contamination

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that ready-to-eat meat soup products may have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions, which may result in the product spoiling prematurely. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The following products are subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

48-oz. packages containing two 24-oz. cups of “Ivar’s PUGET SOUND CLAM CHOWDER WITH BACON” with Use By dates 4/26/2023, 4/27/2023, 5/3/2023, 5/4/2023, 5/5/2023, 5/11/2023, 5/23/2023, 5/30/2023, 6/2/2023, 6/6/2023, 6/7/2023, 7/5/2023, 7/20/2023, 8/1/2023, 8/10/2023, and 8/17/2023.

48-oz. packages containing two 24-oz. cups of “Ivar’s Loaded Baked Potato Soup” with Use By dates 5/9/2023, 5/19/2023, 6/16/2023, and 7/18/2023.

48-oz. packages containing two 24-oz. cups of “Ivar’s Rustic Zuppa Toscana Italian Sausage and Vegetable Soup” with Use By dates 4/30/2023, 5/2/2023, 5/14/2023, 5/15/2023, 5/21/2023, 5/22/2023, and 5/30/2023.

20-oz. cup of “Ivar’s PUGET SOUND Clam Chowder WITH BACON” with Use By dates 4/26/2023, 5/5/2023, 6/6/2023, 7/20/2023, and 8/10/2023.

20-oz. cup of “PIKE PLACE FISH MARKET WORLD FAMOUS CLAM CHOWDER WITH BACON” with Use By dates 5/4/2023, 7/5/2023, and 8/1/2023.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 20173” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Mexico.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that they had received multiple consumer complaints regarding bloated soup packages. Upon further review, the establishment found that some product spoiled prematurely. The establishment’s lab testing of the prematurely spoiled products found high levels of spoilage bacteria in the products.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with spoilage organisms can cause illness in immunocompromised individuals.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Bob Donegan, President, Ivar’s Soup Company, at bobd@keepclam.com. Consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Robert Green, Director of Technical Services, Ivar’s Soup Company, at robertg@keepclam.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.