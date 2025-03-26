Full Array of Canada’s Summer Fresh Hummus, Dips, and Salad Options Found in Deli Section

Summer Fresh ® is a proudly Canadian-owned and operated brand dedicated to delivering the freshest and most delicious hummus, dips, salads, and snacking options. With a commitment to quality and craftsmanship, Summer Fresh® creates products that are full of flavor, made with the highest level of care, passion, and integrity.

A Range of Canadian Hummus to Satisfy Every Taste

TORONTO — Summer Fresh’s hummus collection is a celebration of both traditional and innovative flavors. From the smooth and classic Original Hummus to the savory depth of Roasted Garlic and the sweet, smoky notes of Summer Fresh® Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, each variety is made with premium, locally-sourced ingredients. Whether enjoyed as a snack or as part of a meal, Summer Fresh® hummus offers a creamy, satisfying experience with every bite.

Vibrant Dips, Fresh Salads, and Convenient Snacking Options

Beyond hummus, Summer Fresh® also offers a wide selection of mouthwatering dips, fresh salads, and convenient snacking options. The Spinach Dip and Roasted Red Pepper Dip are perfect for any occasion, while the Greek Feta Pasta Salad and other fresh salads bring a burst of vibrant flavours to the table. Summer Fresh’s snacking options, designed for on-the-go enjoyment, are a quick and healthy way to satisfy cravings without compromising on taste.

Proudly Canadian, Made with Care

Summer Fresh®, believes in REAL FOOD YOU CAN FEEL GOOD ABOUT EVERY DAY ™. As a Canadian owned family-run business, Summer Fresh® takes pride in crafting high-quality, fresh, and delicious hummus, dips and salads in Canada.

Summer Fresh® products are all Made in Canada, reflecting our dedication to quality, taste, and supporting Canadians. Each of these products are manufactured locally ensuring the highest quality standards.

About Summer Fresh®

For over 34 years, Summer Fresh® has been committed to providing fresh, premium food that brings people together. With a wide range of delicious dips, hummus, salads and snacks, Summer Fresh® continues to deliver homemade joy and enhance gatherings, big or small.

Discover the freshness, quality, and passion behind Summer Fresh’s products, where every bite is crafted with the love and dedication that has made it a trusted Canadian brand.

Summer Fresh’s® in demand Hummus, Dips and Salads can be found in the refrigerated deli section at select retailers across Canada.