G.H. Cretors Popcorn and Tajín Unite for a Flavorful Explosion: Now Available at Costco Mexico and Costco USA in the Northwest Region

CLEVELAND — Eagle Foods has partnered G.H. Cretors, a brand renowned for its handcrafted, small-batch popcorn, and Tajín Clásico, the iconic chili-lime seasoning, together to launch an exciting new collaboration. This dynamic duo has created a flavorful fusion like never before, combining the rich, savory heritage of G.H. Cretors’ gourmet kettle popcorn seasoned with the bold, tangy zest of Tajín Clásico seasoning that will now be available exclusively at Costco Mexico and Costco USA in the Northwest Region.

Exclusive Launch at Costco

Starting in July 2024, Costco members in Mexico and the Northwest Region of the USA can indulge in this exclusive snack. This collaboration underscores both brands’ commitment to delivering high-quality, delicious products that bring joy and excitement to their customers.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Tajín to bring this extraordinary popcorn flavor to market,” said Sara Kittle, Senior Brand Manager at Eagle Foods. “Our mission has always been to create the best-tasting popcorn, and this collaboration takes our product to a whole new level. We can’t wait for Costco members to experience it!”

Haydee Fernández, Director of Alliances for Tajín USA International added, “Tajín and Cretors, two authentic brands rooted in flavor, cravings, and social gatherings, have come together to create an unbeatable combination. The rich mildly spicy flavor profile of Tajín paired with Cretors popcorn offers a new way to satisfy your snack cravings and will have you unable to stop until the bag is empty.”

About Eagle Foods and G.H. Cretors

At Eagle Foods we are builders. We are builders of brands, categories, and people. Eagle Foods enjoys a rich heritage with brands that have proven category leadership for more than 150 years. Eagle is a diversified food company that produces and markets canned sweetened condensed and evaporated milk, snacks, and meals. As a company, Eagle Foods is passionate about fostering an entrepreneurial spirit that boldly builds better people and better brands while focusing on the positive impact our company, our products, and our people have on the world. https://www.eaglefoods.com/

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín is a Mexican-owned company and market leader in both Mexico and the United States in chili products, in addition to being one of the most important brands in producing and commercializing products derived from chili worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States, and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information visit www.Tajín.com.

Availability

G.H. Cretors x Tajín popcorn will be available in all Costco stores in Mexico and the Northwest Region of the USA starting in July 2024. Be sure to check your local Costco for this limited-edition flavor and join the excitement on social media using the hashtag #GHCretorsXTajin.

Follow G.H. Cretors on Social Media:

Follow Tajín on Social Media: