Game-Changing Cheese Meets Groundbreaking Tech as Cracker Barrel Cheese Unleashes Fleet of Delivery Robots Across New Orleans

CHICAGO — Cracker Barrel® Cheese, the rich and bold premium cheese brand, is redefining snacking and revolutionizing game-day traditions with an electrifying debut at the largest sporting event of the year. For the first time ever, Cracker Barrel Cheese is deploying a fleet of 50 cutting-edge AI-powered food delivery robots across New Orleans, delivering their crave-worthy Sticks directly to fans. From Thursday, February 6th, to Sunday, February 9th, fans will have direct access to Cracker Barrel Cheese products on the streets of New Orleans to help fuel them throughout the weekend.

Joining Cracker Barrel Cheese for this groundbreaking initiative is former professional football player, actor, and television host Anthony “Spice” Adams, who will be sharing his favorite game-day snacking tips. “I’m pumped to team up with Cracker Barrel Cheese and bring their Sticks to fans during the big game,” said Adams. “These snacks are the ultimate combo of taste and convenience. Whether you’re tailgating or watching from your couch, Cracker Barrel Cheese has you covered. Let’s fuel up and make this game one to remember!”

Cheese enthusiasts and game-day fans alike can access Cracker Barrel Cheese products via refrigerated robots navigating tailgates, parks, and popular hangouts around New Orleans. Each robot is equipped with a scannable QR code, making it as easy as a tap to snag Cracker Barrel’s irresistible Sticks. Fans can choose from an array of bold and delicious flavors, ensuring every snack craving is satisfied—no matter where they’re watching the action unfold.

“This is a moment unlike any other for Cracker Barrel Cheese,” said Amanda Vaal, Brand Director at Cracker Barrel Cheese. “We’re not just delivering cheese; we’re delivering an unforgettable experience. By combining our iconic cheese snacks with the latest in AI-powered delivery technology, we’re giving fans a front-row seat to the future of snacking. And with the incredible support of Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams, we’re raising the bar on how fans fuel their game-day excitement.”

On the heels of its 70th Anniversary, the brand recently teamed up with Southern Charm Bravo star, Craig Conover, to create three signature charcuterie boards to elevate any fall and holiday gathering including the Holiday Board, the Impressive Board, and the Celebration Board. The brand also kicked off its summer partnership with Hampton Water Wine, Joel Gott Wines, and renowned sommelier, André Hueston Mack to celebrate the start of summer with the brand’s award-winning cheeses expertly paired with equally exceptional wine.

For more information on Cracker Barrel Cheese, visit www.CrackerBarrelCheese.com. Connect with the brand on Instagram @crackerbarrelcheese.

Founded in 1954, Cracker Barrel Cheese was born from a love of quality cheese and a passion for cheddar-making. Using the same proprietary heirloom starter cultures for more than half a century gives this award-winning cheese its rich and bold flavor. Available across the United States, Cracker Barrel cheese features over 17 delicious flavors in a wide variety of cooking and snacking formats to meet the standards of the most sophisticated of palates.

Cracker Barrel Cheese is perfect for everyday snacking and those special occasions where impressions matter most! Backed by Lactalis Heritage Dairy, a company with long-standing history and expertise rooted in creating world-class, award-winning dairy products and leading quality standards. Visit www.crackerbarrelcheese.com

Lactalis USA is committed to enriching lives by producing nutritious and great-tasting dairy products. The company offers a strong, well-regarded portfolio of dairy products in the United States including Galbani® Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstones® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, siggi’s® and Stonyfield Organic® yogurt brands. In the United States the company has approximately 3,700 employees, is present in eight states with 11 manufacturing facilities and corporate offices located in New York City and Buffalo, N.Y., Chicago, Ill., Londonderry, N.H., and San Fernando, Calif. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France. For more information, visit https://lactalisamericangroup.com/, www.lactalisheritagedairy.com, www.stonyfield.com, www.siggis.com and www.karouncheese.com.

