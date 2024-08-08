Game-Changing Kimchi Pickles Now Available at Walmart

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Kitchen, a leading innovator in the fermented food industry, is thrilled to announce the nationwide launch of its latest product, the 24oz Kimchi Pickle Chip, now available at Walmart stores, nationwide. This unique offering combines the vibrant, tangy flavors of traditional kimchi with the crispness of pickles, creating an irresistible, game-changing fusion that is sure to delight taste buds across the country.

Kimchi Pickle Chips are made with the highest quality ingredients, including fresh vegetables, natural spices, and a light fermentation process that ensures a perfect balance of flavor and crunch. This product not only caters to the growing demand for exotic and healthy food options but also adds a bold new twist to the classic pickle.

Key Features and Benefits:

Flavor Innovation: Combines traditional kimchi flavor with a classic pickle crunch. – High-Quality Ingredients: Made with fresh vegetables, natural flavors and free from artificial preservatives.

Health Benefits: Rich in prebiotics, supporting digestive health and overall well-being.

Versatile Use: Perfect as a snack, side dish, or ingredient in various recipes, adding a flavorful punch to any meal.

“We are excited to partner with Walmart to bring our 24oz Kimchi Pickle to consumers nationwide,” said Mac Anderson, Founder and Chief Commerical Officer at Cleveland Kitchen. “Our mission is to innovate and bring diverse flavors to the American palate, and this product perfectly embodies that vision. We believe that the unique taste and health benefits of our Kimchi Pickle Chips will make it a staple in households across the country.”

Starting 07/15, the 24oz Kimchi Pickle Chips will be available in the pickle section of Walmart in 1,050 stores, nationwide. Customers can also purchase it online at Walmart.com, ensuring easy access to this delicious and healthy new product.

To celebrate the launch, Cleveland Kitchen will be hosting tasting demos at select Walmart locations, where customers can sample the Kimchi Pickle Chips and learn more about its benefits. Follow us on social media @clevelandkitchen for updates and event details.

About Cleveland Kitchen:

Cleveland Kitchen is a Cleveland-based company that creates unique and flavorful food like kimchi, kraut, and pickles. With a commitment to quality, innovation, culinary craftsmanship, and overall gut health, Cleveland Kitchen has become a trusted name in the world of fermented food. Our passion for pickles drives us to explore new and exciting flavor combinations, ensuring that every bite is a taste sensation.

For more information about Cleveland Kitchen and our delicious, gut-healthy product offerings, please visit www.clevelandkitchen.com!