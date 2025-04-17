Gellert Global Group Acquires Heartisan Foods, Broadening Reach in Premium Cheese Offerings

Elizabeth, NJ – Gellert Global Group (GGG), one of North America’s largest and most established food importers, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Heartisan Foods, a rapidly growing American producer of premium branded and private-label specialty cheese. The addition of Heartisan’s capabilities will strengthen GGG’s specialty cheese platform.

The acquisition brings together two complementary forces in the specialty cheese market. Heartisan Foods was formed in 2021 through the strategic merger of Baron County Cheese, Red Apple Cheese brand and Naturally Good Kosher brand. Under the ownership of Ronin Equity Partners and Landon Capital Partners, Heartisan quickly emerged as a leader in the specialty cheese segment with a unique offering that spans traditional grocery, mass, and club channels.

“This acquisition of Red Apple Cheese brand, Naturally Good Kosher brand and Heartisan Foods represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy,” said George G. Gellert, Chairman of The Board, Gellert Global Group. “Heartisan’s innovative approach to specialty cheese, combined with our extensive import and distribution network, creates an unparalleled opportunity to meet the growing consumer demand for premium cheese products. We’re excited to welcome the Heartisan team the Red Apple Cheese brand and Naturally Good Kosher brand into the Gellert family.”

Combining Heartisan Foods with GGG enhances its ability to serve a growing consumer demand for high-quality, innovative, flavor-forward cheeses. With Heartisan’s strong brand portfolio, category-leading conversion and packaging capabilities, and deep customer relationships, GGG is well-positioned to expand its footprint in both branded and private label channels.

Heartisan’s hero brand, Red Apple, brings a distinct appeal—blending mass accessibility with premium positioning. Its presence in the deli specialty cheese sets within major U.S. retailers taps into consumer trends like healthy snacking, protein-forward diets, and in-home entertaining.

The Gellert Global Group currently imports and distributes a wide range of specialty cheese, including European-source brands, and operates a U.S.-based cheese conversion facility. The partnership sets the stage for rapid growth and deeper impact across retail, private label, and food service. The acquisition expands end-to-end capabilities, from production to product design, while driving meaningful value for retail partners and consumers.

About Atalanta Corporation

Atalanta Corporation, established in 1945, is America’s largest privately-held specialty food importer. Headquartered in Elizabeth, NJ, we source premium products from over 60 countries worldwide. Our extensive portfolio includes cheese, charcuterie, olive oil, vinegar, seafood, and confectionery items. As a trusted partner to foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors, Atalanta delivers exceptional quality, innovation, and value through our comprehensive distribution network across the United States. For more information, visit www.atalantacorp.com

About Gellert Global

Group Gellert Global Group is a leading North American food importing organization comprising several specialized food importing divisions, including Atalanta Corporation. With a century of expertise in global food sourcing, we manage a diverse portfolio of premium food products distributed throughout the United States and Canada. Our family-owned enterprise is committed to food safety excellence, sustainability, and building enduring partnerships with suppliers and customers alike. For more information, visit www.gellertglobalgroup.com