Gellert Global Group Announces Its Strategic Investment in Cafe Spice

Elizabeth, NJ—Gellert Global Group (GGG) is excited to announce its strategic investment in Cafe Spice. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality Asian cuisines in various formats, including prepared meals, handhelds and bulk foodservice items. Like Gellert Global Group, Café Spice is family-owned and operated.

Cafe Spice is driven by culinary innovation and works hand-in-hand with their partners across channels that include natural, specialty, conventional and e-commerce retail—as well as food service. They have built a strong brand that meets the growing demand for genuine global flavors, and they have established private label co-manufacturing opportunities.

“GGG is excited to be a part of the growing ethnic food market by partnering with a company that brings authenticity to the products with high quality and all-natural ingredients,” said Andy Gellert, President of Gellert Global Group. “Most importantly, the culture of the organization and the values of Cafe Spice align with our corporate values. “

Gellert Global Group was advised on the investment by The Food Institute. “Cafe Spice represents one of the leading brands in the ethnic ready-to-eat (RTE) food category, and its partnership with the Gellerts will help accelerate the company’s growth,” explained Brian Choi, Managing Partner and CEO of The Food Institute. Cafe Spice was advised by Corporate Fuel Advisors, a boutique investment banking firm with expertise in the specialty food sector.

With a culinary team led by Culinary Director Hari Nayak, one of the most sought-after chefs in North America, Cafe Spice brings a new, modern outlook to global cuisine while staying true to authentic flavors, wonderful aromas, and rich culinary history. They source only the highest-quality whole ingredients, so their meals are fresh, clean and delicious.

“Cafe Spice’s partnership with the Gellert Global Group, a leader in the food industry, catapults our mission to bring clean, nutritious, global cuisine to a market that wants ready to eat authentic food,” says Sameer Malhotra, Co-Founder and CEO of Cafe Spice Global Cuisine. “As we complete the construction of our second manufacturing facility, and move to the next stage of growth in our business, we are enthused to be part of a like-minded family like the Gellerts whose values and standards for quality mirror our own.”

About Cafe Spice

Pioneering restaurateur Sushil Malhotra and his son Sameer Malhotra had a vision in 2003: Let the bold flavors and tempting aromas of global cuisine power authentic, ready-to-heat-and-eat food for the soul. This commitment to fresh, clean and delicious meals is the essence of Cafe Spice, whose story spans decades from the Malhotras’ native India to New York City. Cafe Spice’s heat-and-eat delicacies set the standard by blending homage to rich culinary history with new, modern tastes featuring the highest-quality natural and fine-dining ingredients. Every bite is satisfying and exotic, and Cafe Spice features organic, gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options. Meals are easily accessible across the United States, because no matter where you are, there’s always room for a little adventure. For more information on Cafe Spice and their full line of adventurous, global cuisines, visit CafeSpice.com

About Gellert Global Group

The Gellert Global Group consists of many of the leading North American food importing companies and has been involved in importing food products for over 100 years. The combined revenues of the Group exceed $1 billion. The Group supplies the needs of retailers, distributors, foodservice chains, hotels, cruise lines, and food manufacturers alike. The Group is also active in restaurant operations and non-food operations as well as real estate investments in the greater metropolitan NY area. For more information, visit www.gellertglobalgroup.com.