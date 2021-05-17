Gem City Fine Foods Wins Third Sofi Award

Gem City Fine Foods, LLC, a West Valley City, UT commercial bakery with administrative offices in Laramie, WY has won a third Specialty Food Association Sofi Award, this year for their innovative Pomegranate Cheesecake, a rich and tangy pink pomegranate cheesecake base on a GF cookie dough crust complemented by a sour cream topping. The cheesecake ran away with a Silver in the Baked Goods- Bakery Desserts category, the same category in which Gem City’s Blueberry Lemon Loaf won Best New Product in 2020.

This decadent creation hit the market in 2015, following a request for development by owner Rick Kent, a Sarasota, FL native. Upon hearing the news that the Pomegranate Cheesecake won a Silver Sofi this spring, Kent said, “I cried. I got all teary-eyed.”

The Pomegranate Cheesecake in 2021 and Blueberry Lemon Loaf last year were preceded by Gem City’s signature Flourless Chocolate Torte, which won a Bronze Sofi in 2018 in the Gluten Free category. The three award winners are part of a line of desserts that includes a variety of cheesecake flavors, along with cakes, cupcakes and tortes.

All desserts produced and packaged in the dedicated gluten- and nut-free SQF Food Safety Level 2-certified bakery are certified gluten free, and vegan options are Top 9 food allergen-free as well. The award winners are available in an individual size and container for convenience and to mitigate opportunities for cross contamination. Gem City Fine Foods uses clean ingredients and no artificial or chemical additives or preservatives. Their desserts are available in stores around the US as well as online at www.gemictyfinefoods.com.