Genji Pacific LLC. Alert on Shrimp Sushi Rolls in Relation to the Shrimp Recall Initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination

Genji Pacific LLC., of Allentown, PA is voluntarily recalling 1490 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp for products purchased in the state of California only, in relation to the Shrimp recall expansion initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, due to potential salmonella contamination in frozen shrimp. The products are packed in clear lid containers, with labels indicating the product name, ingredients and best by date. The products can be identified with the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and Best By Date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021 and the following UPCs:

Product List

Item Name UPC 12 PC Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll [BR] 81244803670 12 PC Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll [WR] 81244803410 12 PC Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll [WR] 81244803385 August Box of the Month NCA 84003140261 Double Shrimp BBQ Roll WR 81244803204 ONO SHRIMP POKE BOWL 84003140699 Rainbow Sushi Set [WR] 81244803418 Sept Box of The Month (NCA) WR 84003140397 Shrimp California Roll [BR] 81244803702 Shrimp California Roll [WR] 81244803442 Shrimp Summer Roll 81282401393 Spicy Shrimp California Roll [WR] 81244803444 Spicy Shrimp Inari 4 PC [WR] 81244803399 Spicy Shrimp Inari 4pc Kabuki [WR] 81244803408 Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll [WR] 81244803443 WOK ST SHRIMP VEGGIE LO MEIN P 84003140247 Wok st. Shrimp Lo Mein 84003140405

Products were sold from Genji Sushi counters inside Whole Foods Market stores at the following locations:

3000 Telegraph Ave Berkeley CA 94705

390 Coddingtown Mall Santa Rosa CA 95401

3502 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette CA 94549

414 Miller Ave Mill Valley CA 94941

790 De Long Avenue Novato CA 94945-7005

621 E. Washington St Petaluma CA 94952

340 Third St San Rafael CA 94901

1181 Yulupa Ave Santa Rosa CA 95405

6910 McKinley St Sebastopol CA 95472

3111 Mowry Avenue Fremont CA 94538

1025 Gilman Street Berkeley CA 94710

230 Bay Place Oakland CA 94612

774 Emerson St Palo Alto CA 94301

5200 Dublin Blvd. Dublin CA 94568

1010 Park Place San Mateo CA 94403

100 Sunset Drive San Ramon CA 94583

1333 Newell Ave Walnut Creek CA 94596

2941 Ygnacio Valley Rd Walnut Creek CA 94598

731 East Blithedale Mill Valley CA 94941

2001 Market Street San Francisco CA 94114

1765 California St San Francisco CA 94109

690 Stanyan Street San Francisco CA 94117-3305

3950 24th Street San Francisco CA 94114

1150 Ocean Ave San Francisco CA 94112

450 Rhode Island St San Francisco CA 94107

399 4th Street San Francisco CA 94107

1146 Blossom Hill Rd San Jose CA 95118

1690 South Bascom Ave Campbell CA 95008

4800 El Camino Real Los Altos CA 94022

15980 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos CA 95032

1250 Jefferson Ave Redwood City CA 94062

2732 Augustine Drive Suite 1600 Santa Clara CA 95054

20955 Stevens Creek Blvd Cupertino CA 95014

777 The Alameda San Jose CA 95126

1710 41st Avenue Capitola CA 95010

650 W. Shaw Ave. Fresno CA 93704

800 Del Monte Center Monterey CA 93940

911 Soquel Ave Santa Cruz CA 95062

270 Palladio Parkway Folsom CA 95630

3682 Bel Aire Plaza Napa CA 94558

6139 S. Virginia Street Reno CA 89502

1001 Galleria Blvd. Roseville CA 95678

4315 Arden Way Sacramento CA 95864

201 W. Napa St Sonoma CA 95476

3600 Lake Tahoe Blvd. South Lake Tahoe CA 96150

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd expanded their recall to a particular Lot of frozen shrimp received by Mai Sushi at some of our California locations. Although these products have shelf life of 1 day, the firm is initiating this recall to ensure customer safety.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

All affected Genji Pacific LLC., products are intended for customers to consume immediately upon purchase and have a shelf life of 1 day. However, out of abundance of caution, to ensure the safety of our customers, Genji Pacific LLC., has initiated this voluntary recall. Consumers who have purchased these items from Genji Sushi Counters in the above mentioned stores are urged to dispose the product and contact (484) 223-4502External Link Disclaimer for a full refund.