Genji Pacific LLC. Alert on Shrimp Sushi Rolls in Relation to the Shrimp Recall Initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination

Genji Pacific LLC., of Allentown, PA is voluntarily recalling 1490 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp for products purchased in the state of California only, in relation to the Shrimp recall expansion initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, due to potential salmonella contamination in frozen shrimp. The products are packed in clear lid containers, with labels indicating the product name, ingredients and best by date. The products can be identified with the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and Best By Date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021 and the following UPCs:
Product List
|Item Name
|UPC
|12 PC Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll [BR]
|81244803670
|12 PC Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll [WR]
|81244803410
|12 PC Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll [WR]
|81244803385
|August Box of the Month NCA
|84003140261
|Double Shrimp BBQ Roll WR
|81244803204
|ONO SHRIMP POKE BOWL
|84003140699
|Rainbow Sushi Set [WR]
|81244803418
|Sept Box of The Month (NCA) WR
|84003140397
|Shrimp California Roll [BR]
|81244803702
|Shrimp California Roll [WR]
|81244803442
|Shrimp Summer Roll
|81282401393
|Spicy Shrimp California Roll [WR]
|81244803444
|Spicy Shrimp Inari 4 PC [WR]
|81244803399
|Spicy Shrimp Inari 4pc Kabuki [WR]
|81244803408
|Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll [WR]
|81244803443
|WOK ST SHRIMP VEGGIE LO MEIN P
|84003140247
|Wok st. Shrimp Lo Mein
|84003140405
Products were sold from Genji Sushi counters inside Whole Foods Market stores at the following locations:
- 3000 Telegraph Ave Berkeley CA 94705
- 390 Coddingtown Mall Santa Rosa CA 95401
- 3502 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette CA 94549
- 414 Miller Ave Mill Valley CA 94941
- 790 De Long Avenue Novato CA 94945-7005
- 621 E. Washington St Petaluma CA 94952
- 340 Third St San Rafael CA 94901
- 1181 Yulupa Ave Santa Rosa CA 95405
- 6910 McKinley St Sebastopol CA 95472
- 3111 Mowry Avenue Fremont CA 94538
- 1025 Gilman Street Berkeley CA 94710
- 230 Bay Place Oakland CA 94612
- 774 Emerson St Palo Alto CA 94301
- 5200 Dublin Blvd. Dublin CA 94568
- 1010 Park Place San Mateo CA 94403
- 100 Sunset Drive San Ramon CA 94583
- 1333 Newell Ave Walnut Creek CA 94596
- 2941 Ygnacio Valley Rd Walnut Creek CA 94598
- 731 East Blithedale Mill Valley CA 94941
- 2001 Market Street San Francisco CA 94114
- 1765 California St San Francisco CA 94109
- 690 Stanyan Street San Francisco CA 94117-3305
- 3950 24th Street San Francisco CA 94114
- 1150 Ocean Ave San Francisco CA 94112
- 450 Rhode Island St San Francisco CA 94107
- 399 4th Street San Francisco CA 94107
- 1146 Blossom Hill Rd San Jose CA 95118
- 1690 South Bascom Ave Campbell CA 95008
- 4800 El Camino Real Los Altos CA 94022
- 15980 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos CA 95032
- 1250 Jefferson Ave Redwood City CA 94062
- 2732 Augustine Drive Suite 1600 Santa Clara CA 95054
- 20955 Stevens Creek Blvd Cupertino CA 95014
- 777 The Alameda San Jose CA 95126
- 1710 41st Avenue Capitola CA 95010
- 650 W. Shaw Ave. Fresno CA 93704
- 800 Del Monte Center Monterey CA 93940
- 911 Soquel Ave Santa Cruz CA 95062
- 270 Palladio Parkway Folsom CA 95630
- 3682 Bel Aire Plaza Napa CA 94558
- 6139 S. Virginia Street Reno CA 89502
- 1001 Galleria Blvd. Roseville CA 95678
- 4315 Arden Way Sacramento CA 95864
- 201 W. Napa St Sonoma CA 95476
- 3600 Lake Tahoe Blvd. South Lake Tahoe CA 96150
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recall was initiated after Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd expanded their recall to a particular Lot of frozen shrimp received by Mai Sushi at some of our California locations. Although these products have shelf life of 1 day, the firm is initiating this recall to ensure customer safety.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
All affected Genji Pacific LLC., products are intended for customers to consume immediately upon purchase and have a shelf life of 1 day. However, out of abundance of caution, to ensure the safety of our customers, Genji Pacific LLC., has initiated this voluntary recall. Consumers who have purchased these items from Genji Sushi Counters in the above mentioned stores are urged to dispose the product and contact (484) 223-4502External Link Disclaimer for a full refund.