Gerfen Named to Lead Deli Star Division

Deli Star Corp. hired David Gerfen as the company’s vice president of its King’s Foods division.

In his new role, Gerfen will oversee staff and operations at King’s Foods’ production facility in Belleville and will be responsible for driving product innovation and sales growth for the confectionery division.

Gerfen brings 28 years of food industry experience to his new role. Most recently, he served as vice president at International Food Products Inc. He started his career as a food scientist in 1992.

