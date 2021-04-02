Ghost Kitchens and Meal Kits: Kroger Experiments With New Ways to Sell Prepared Food

As Kroger tries to woo customers, the more than a century-old grocer is banking on an age-old question.

“A big part of our fresh strategy is helping answer the daily dilemma of ‘What’s for dinner?’” Chief Merchant and Marketing Officer Stuart Aitken said.

At a virtual investor day on Wednesday, Kroger said it is experimenting with new ways to offer customers quick, restaurant-quality meals from ghost kitchens or convenient, preassembled dinner kits. Those investments in prepared food could help the grocer’s business — particularly as Americans grow tired of cooking or return to busier lives and fuller calendars after getting vaccinated for Covid-19.

