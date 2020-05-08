GIANT Company Releases Limited-Edition, Purely Pennsylvanian Beer Cheese

Following up on a successful limited beer cheese release of Troegenator in 2019, The GIANT Company, Caputo Brothers Creamery of Spring Grove, and Tröegs Independent Brewing of Hershey are once again teaming up to share a new creation: Perpetual Beer Cheese.

All of the milk that goes into making the Perpetual Beer Cheese comes from Pennsylvania dairy farms.

“In a time when a lot of us are feeling helpless, we asked ourselves what we can do to make a difference,” says Rynn Caputo, president, Caputo Brothers Creamery. “This partnership with GIANT and Tröegs has already helped keep two dairy farms running, and as it grows, we have the potential to save even more farms.”

