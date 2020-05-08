GIANT Company Releases Limited-Edition, Purely Pennsylvanian Beer Cheese

NorthCentralPA.com Deli May 8, 2020

Following up on a successful limited beer cheese release of Troegenator in 2019, The GIANT Company, Caputo Brothers Creamery of Spring Grove, and Tröegs Independent Brewing of Hershey are once again teaming up to share a new creation: Perpetual Beer Cheese.

All of the milk that goes into making the Perpetual Beer Cheese comes from Pennsylvania dairy farms.

“In a time when a lot of us are feeling helpless, we asked ourselves what we can do to make a difference,” says Rynn Caputo, president, Caputo Brothers Creamery. “This partnership with GIANT and Tröegs has already helped keep two dairy farms running, and as it grows, we have the potential to save even more farms.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NorthCentralPA.com

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Giant Starts Revamped Awards Program

October 9, 2019 EVAN JONES, Reading Eagle

The supermarket on Monday unveiled Giant Choice Rewards, which is available at all stores, including its six locations in Berks County. The Carlisle, Cumberland County-based company said that it will give customers “a way to increase their savings through personalized offers on products they already buy.”

Retail & FoodService

Giant Improved Loyalty Program to Offer Even More Rewards

March 13, 2020 Giant

Giant, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announces today the launch of its new Flexible Rewards program which offers customers more opportunities to save and earn rewards through their everyday shopping behavior at every Giant store or online at Giantfood.com.