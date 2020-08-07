Giant Eagle Recalls Onions and Prepared Foods Using Onions as an Ingredient Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination

After receiving notification from onion supplier, Onion 52, that the vendor had sourced onions affected by the recent salmonella-related Thomson International, Inc. onion recall for Giant Eagle, the company pulled all impacted product on Saturday, August 1.

Giant Eagle recalled red, yellow and white onions sold in produce departments across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland. The recall also includes select prepared foods items that included the affected onions as ingredients sold across the same five states. The recall announcement is regarding potential salmonella contamination of the onions.

Out of an abundance of caution, Giant Eagle promptly removed these products on Saturday, August 1, from its produce and prepared foods departments as soon as it became apparent that some of its onion product may have been affected by the ongoing salmonella outbreak investigation by the FDA and CDC. Three are no reported illnesses among Giant Eagle customers to date associated with this recall.

Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, can cause salmonellosis. Salmonellosis is one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses, and some symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and a fever anywhere between 12 to 72 hours after consumption. This illness can last between four to seven days.

Recalled Onions Sold in Giant Eagle Produce Departments

Giant Eagle has recalled all bulk and bagged red, yellow and white onions sold in its produce department since June 6, 2020.

Customers who have purchased the affected product and are still in possession of it should dispose of it. Customers may also bring in the qualifying receipt to their local Giant Eagle or Market District location to receive a refund on their purchase of the impacted product.

For questions, customers may contact Onions52 at (801) 773-0630 or by email at [email protected]

Recalled Prepared Foods Items with Onion as Ingredient

Giant Eagle’s onion recall also included select prepared foods items purchase since July 25, 2020 that include onion as an ingredient. Impacted items include:

TUSCAN CHICKEN SALAD 20500200000 MD CAPRESE SALAD 20660900000 CHICKPEA & CARROT SALAD GREEK DRESSING 20686300000 SPINACH SALAD WITH RANCH DRESSING 20730400000 GREEN BEAN PORTABELLA 21660900000 HALF ITALIAN SUB 21665100000 FARMERS SALAD 21738800000 CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD 22657400000 MD BLT SALAD 22657700000 MD BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD 22658400000 COUNTRY STYLE PASTA SALAD FRENCH DRESSING 22658500000 GREEK SALAD LARGE 22660900000 GRILLED VEGETABLES 22664600000 MD GREEK SALAD WITH GREEK DRESSING 22665100000 MD G&G GREEK SALAD 22667100000 GE EGG & BACON SALAD WITH FRENCH DRESSING 23657100000 MD PHILLY STYLE STEAK STROMBOLI COLD 23660700000 CAJUN STYLE CHICKEN MEAL 23662500000 MD DIP-REUBEN 23665100000 MD GREEK SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING 23676600000 STUFFING BALLS S0678/1602 24658700000 22INCH ITALIAN HOAGIE 24659500000 SPECIALTY 12″ ITALIAN HOAGIE 24660600000 CHEESEBURGER PIZZA SLICE 25048600000 PHILLY STEAK PIZZA SLICE 25049300000 PIEROGIE LASAGNA ROLL UP 25049400000 HOMEMADE MACARONI SALAD 25060700000 SPANIKOPITA 25061200000 12″ DELUXE PIZZA 25065000000 DELUXE ITALIAN PARTY HOAGIE 25067800000 VEGETABLE PIZZA SLICE 25070900000 12″ VEGETABLE PIZZA 25071800000 SHEET VEGETABLE PIZZA 25085100000 STUFFED BONE IN CHICKEN BREAST GOURMET 25086400000 STUFFED BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST GOURMET 25086700000 STUFFED TURKEY BREAST GOURMET 25086800000 POTATO AND CHEESE PIEROGIES 25089000000 COLD ITALIAN HERO, 12″ 25089400000 ITALIAN HERO, 6″, COLD 25093400000 SPINACH DIP DELI SERVICE CASE 25118000000 SPINACH DIP GRAB & GO 25118500000 MD EGG & BACON SALAD WITH LITE BALSAMIC DRESS 25118600000 CUCUMBER SALAD 25139500000 SANDWICH TOPPERS PLATTER -UP TO 25 SANDWICHES 25139600000 ZUCHINNI PANCAKES 27665100000 SAUSAGE PEPPERS AND ONIONS OVER PENNE 27697700000 MD S&F: SMOKE-STACKED SANDWICH 27751700000 CALIFORNIA COBB – SMALL 28659400000

Customers who have purchased the affected product and are still in possession of it should dispose of it. Customers may also bring in the qualifying receipt to their local Giant Eagle or Market District location to receive a refund on their purchase of the impacted product. For a complete list of items, please visit https://www.gianteagle.com/product-recallExternal Link Disclaimer.

Consumers with questions may contact Giant Eagle at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9AM – 9PM.

In addition to this public communication regarding this recall, Giant Eagle initiated its consumer recall telephone notification process. The consumer recall process uses purchase data and consumer telephone numbers housed in the Giant Eagle Advantage Card database to alert those households that purchased the affected product and have updated telephone contact information in the database.