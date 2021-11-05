Gilbert & Bernard Pâté Named as Finalist for National Charcuterie Award

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — Gilbert & Bernard has been named as a finalist for a national charcuterie award for its Wild Mushroom Pâté, which is a signature recipe in the brand’s new line of pâté.

Scott Bridi, founder of award-winning charcuterie producer Brooklyn Cured, teamed up with his wife, Hannah Bae, to launch Gilbert & Bernard Pâté and Specialty Foods earlier this year.

The Good Food Foundation announced its annual Good Food Awards Finalists for food and beverage producers that meet their standards of good taste and sustainable sourcing. “It’s an honor to be recognized by the Good Food Foundation in the first year that our pâté line has been on the market,” said Co-Founder, Scott Bridi.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the Brooklyn Cured family of charcuterie brands has been recognized by the Good Food Awards, and the first for Gilbert & Bernard. “I’m incredibly proud of our new line of pâté and the joy it’s bringing to people across the country,” said Co-Founder, Hannah Bae. “Inspired by our family’s travels, Scott and I want our flavors to be fresh and bold, while still having a nostalgic charm that all pâté lovers can appreciate.”

The Gilbert & Bernard Pâté line launched this Spring, and each item is packaged in individual terrine molds. The four flavors include:

Pâté de Campagne with Port Wine and Citrus

Black Truffle Mousse

Pink Peppercorn Pâté

Wild Mushroom Pâté

Suggested retail price is $8.99-$9.99 and case specs are 6/7 oz.

For more information, please visit: www.GilbertBernard.com

About Gilbert & Bernard

Gilbert & Bernard is a line of pâté and specialty foods inspired by our family’s travels. Sustainably raised meat is important to us, so all of our products are made with pasture raised meats and no antibiotics. We’ve celebrated many special occasions with pâté and charcuterie, so we are excited to share these products with the world.