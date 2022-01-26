Gilbert & Bernard Pâté Wins National Charcuterie Award

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — Gilbert & Bernard Pâté & Specialty Foods has won a national charcuterie award for its Wild Mushroom Pâté, just under one year after launching its pâté line for national distribution.

The Good Food Foundation recently announced its annual Good Food Awards Winners

for food and beverage producers that meet their standards of good taste and sustainable sourcing, and named Gilbert & Bernard a winner in the Charcuterie category.

“We are thrilled to win this award in the first year that our pâté line has been on the market,” said Co-Founder, Hannah Bae. “Gilbert and Bernard are big on both flavor and personality, and we’re happy to share these products with the specialty food community.

The Gilbert & Bernard Pâté line includes 4 flavors, and each item is packaged in individual terrine molds:

Pâté de Campagne with Port Wine and Citrus

Black Truffle Mousse

Pink Peppercorn Pâté

Wild Mushroom Pâté

Suggested retail price is $8.99-$9.99 and case specs are 6/7 oz.

About Gilbert & Bernard

Scott Bridi, founder of award-winning charcuterie producer Brooklyn Cured, teamed up with his wife, Hannah Bae, to launch Gilbert & Bernard Pâté and Specialty Foods in 2021.Inspired by family travels, the Gilbert & Bernard line of pâté and specialty foods is made with pasture-raised meats and no antibiotics from farms that practice sustainable agriculture.

For more information, please visit: www.GilbertBernard.com