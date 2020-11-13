Give Thanks This Season With VT Specialty Foods and Beverages

A time to give thanks and celebrate with family and friends, Thanksgiving in Vermont puts locally sourced foods as a focal point in our festivities. Vermonters are extremely lucky to have an array of options from locally grown vegetables to farmstead cheese, and all the delicious ingredients and treats you can imagine.

This Thanksgiving, give thanks to our small local makers by sharing their delicious Vermont-made products at your table. Begin your celebration with a cheese board filled with meats, cheeses, pickles, crackers, and more. Elevate your main course with jams, spices, and maple syrup. Sweeten the evening with chocolates, pies, and caramel. If your family is celebrating from a distance this year, then give the gift of a specialty food or beverage you know they will enjoy. Find Vermont-made products at your local grocer, market, coop, and/or specialty shop or order directly online from the brand’s website.

To get your mouth watering, and menu planning started, check out these wonderful offerings from VSFA producers and add a taste of Vermont to your table this season!

Blake Hill Preserves is an English fruit preservatory in Vermont creating innovative sweet, savory, and spicy jams, marmalades and condiments for the modern pantry. Their seasonal offerings include special varieties that bring incredible flavor to your holiday gatherings from pie fillings to apple butter, they are delighted to provide you with all the comforts around the holiday from our own families’ traditions to distinctive classics.

Branon Family Maple Orchards is in the heart of Maple Country in Fairfield VT offering Organic Maple syrup, Maple products, along with a large variety of value-added maple specialties. Customer service is their priority, shipping all over the US and Europe.

Butternut Mountain Farm – Carefully selected from the syrup production of local families, including their own, Butternut Mountain Farm’s pure maple syrup has the flavor of Vermont’s pristine maple woodlands. Their specialty line highlights the beauty and simplicity of pure maple syrup, making it the perfect way to share a taste of Vermont this holiday season.

Champlain Orchards will be offering their double-crust, oat-crumble, and crumb-top apple pies, as well as their special seasonal pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving! Available for pre-order November 4th through November 20th. Head to their website or check out their social media for more details!

Fat Toad Farm – Each delicious jar of Fat Toad Farm Caramel is created in Brookfield, Vermont from fresh, locally sourced goat’s milk and simple, all-natural ingredients. Their award-winning goat’s milk caramel sauces are based on the Mexican confection cajeta and are meticulously hand-stirred to velvety perfection. They’ve created a rich and creamy, not-too-sweet caramel that delivers an irresistibly complex flavor. Fat Toad Farm’s Vermont Dessert Box, Snack Box, and Sweet Trio are lovely options for Vermont-made gifts this season.

Little Bottles Spice Co crafts unique spice blends so you can make fabulous meals! Each spice blend includes a variety of ingredients to provide a complex, layered flavor profile. Little Bottles Spice Co is offering limited edition holiday gift baskets. Spice up the lives of your favorite Thanksgiving hosts with our Vermont inspired, small batch, spice blends. They craft unique spice blends so you can make fabulous meals!

Mad River Distillers ferments, distills and bottles all of its spirits in Vermont from local and fair trade ingredients. They specialize in apple brandy, whiskey and “whiskey drinkers” rums! This season try their Mad River Hopscotch: A Vermont Single Malt Whiskey: Batch #6 is distilled from Otter Creek Brewing Oktoberfest! 100% barley and aged in charred new oak barrels for over two years. Coming in at 92 proof, this batch is only available at their Burlington Tasting Room or The Mad River Taste Place .

Olivia’s Croutons – Thanksgiving is a special Holiday. It’s a time to gather with friends and family, for the pure pleasure of enjoying good food and good company. At Olivia’s they are humbled to be included in your Holiday feast. Whether you prefer the southern favorite, Cornbread Dressing, their classic Tradition Stuffing, or their satisfying Gluten Free Rosemary & Sage, they are proud to be served aside your deliciously prepared Holiday meal.

Pin Up Pickles – If you are celebrating while socially distant this year, but would like to ship gifts to your favorite hostess or treasured family member then they would be happy to help you share some cheer! They have a line of Vermont-made pickles, hot sauces, and DIY Kits for the foodies in your life. Everything is shipped within 1-3 business days and can be gift wrapped upon request.

True North Granola is a premier Granola Company in Vermont. They make products that meet a range of dietary and nutritional needs, and many avoid most major allergens. Included in their options are granola, snack mixes, cookie mix, muesli, and gift items. These granolas make for a perfect hosting gift or topping on your home-made pie, crisp, or crumble.

Vermont Nut Free Chocolates – Committed to providing gourmet-quality chocolates and treats that are safe for those with tree nut and peanut allergies since 1998. Vermont Nut Free Chocolates offers festive Thanksgiving confections that can be used as whimsical place settings or a small gift for your dinner guests.

About the Vermont Specialty Food Association:

The Vermont Specialty Food Association is the leading information resource for all specialty food and beverage producers, service providers, and industry professionals. VSFA seeks to grow specialty food and beverage businesses and the Vermont industry through education, promotion, and statewide and national collaboration. It is the nation’s oldest and most highly regarded specialty food association, celebrating over 30 years of service to the industry. To learn more about the work VSFA does, visit their website at www.vtspecialtyfoods.org, follow them on Facebook & Instagram, call their office at (802) 839-1930.