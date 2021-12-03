Give the Gift of Good Food and Drink this Holiday Season

Looking for holiday gift ideas that are unique, special, and delicious? We’ve compiled a list of Vermont specialty food and beverage products that are sure to delight each and every taste bud.

From maple to pickles, chocolates to craft spirits, and everything in between, Vermont’s specialty foods and beverages make the perfect gift for the food-lover in your life. Celebrate with these Vermont made products at your next holiday party or give the gift of good food to friends and family near and far.

Spread the holiday cheer this year by shopping small, buying local, and rejoicing in our specialty food and beverage makers. Thank you for supporting small businesses this year.

Branon Family Maple Orchards

Maple themed gift boxes available! In addition to organic maple syrup, Branon Family Maple Orchards incorporates maple into a line of award-winning specialty foods. For the holiday season, those delicious goodies are packaged into various holiday gift boxes, all at prices to meet any budget. While maple syrup is included in every sized boxed, there are spices, sauces, rubs and vinegars sure to put a smile on any cook’s face.

Couching Lion Maple Sugar Farm

Couching Lion Maple Sugar Farm specializes in small batch, wood fired maple syrup and maple sugar. They are members of Audubon’s Bird Friendly Maple Project and take great care in managing their sugarbush with sustainability in mind. You’ll find their very gift-able maple products have a rich nuanced flavor, created through old fashioned sugaring techniques!

Family Tree Hemp Co

Family Tree Hemp Co. is a labor of love. Their uniqueness comes from their small family farm, history, practices and land. All of their CBD products are science-driven and handcrafted to deliver top quality, enjoyability, and efficacy. Everything they make is chemical-free (solventless), full-spectrum, and designed to deliver varied therapeutic benefits (multiple strains contained within). Great gifts for family and friends this holiday season.

Jed’s Maple Products

Jed’s Maple Products is a family owned company based in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. Whether you are looking for sweet or savory, their foods are simply delicious and always authentic. Perfect stocking stuffers, grab bag gifts and goodies for even the pickiest on your list. Products can be purchased at many specialty food stores, online, or in person at their gift shop.

Kestrel Coffee Roasters

Kestrel Coffee Roasters is making coffee better. They source and roast specialty coffee from all over the world and sell wholesale and retail to restaurants, cafes and groceries. Their holiday gift packages can be picked up in person or shipped anywhere in the US, and all include gift wrapping. They have a variety of options to choose from in order to suit all levels of coffee-lovers!

Lake Champlain Chocolates

Ring in the holiday season with a festive selection of irresistible chocolate gifts! Discover elegant gift boxes and baskets filled with hand-decorated chocolate truffles, Chocolates of Vermont, luscious jubilees, and more! Lake Champlain Chocolates has something for everyone on your list.

Mountain Cider Company

The Mountain Cider Company makes a delicious spiced apple cider concentrate that tackles all of your holiday entertaining needs. Great for mulled cider drinks, poultry glazes, festive sides, and seasonal desserts. This simple mix of real cider and savory mulling spices is your secret holiday weapon.

Pin Up Pickles

Pin Up Pickles is a boutique pickle company creating small batch, artisan pickles in the beautiful Green Mountain State. Searching for an easy-to-ship gift or unique stocking stuffer? Pin Up Pickles offers DIY Pickle Kits for the food enthusiasts in your life who may want to try a new hobby or preserve their own harvest.

SILO Distillery

SILO Distillery are maker’s of craft spirits from Vermont grown ingredients. They distill every product start to finish in their tasting room and production barn in Windsor, VT. SILO’s ready-to-drink cocktails make fantastic stocking stuffers in their small flask size, combined in a festive gift box, or a great holiday host gift in the larger 750ml share size; available in four different cocktails varieties!

Stewart Maple

Stewart Maple is a family-owned and operated farm that produces certified organic maple syrup and gourmet maple products – like their Stewart Maple Popcorn. With options for generous gifts under $20, specialty holiday packaging, and classic gift collections there is something for everyone.

Vermont Nut Free Chocolates

Committed to providing gourmet-quality chocolates and treats that are safe for those with tree nut and peanut allergies since 1998. Vermont Nut Free Chocolates’ extensive Holiday collection includes stocking stuffers, gift boxes, and truffle arrangements for both Christmas and Hanukkah.

Looking for more options? Discover more outstanding products and brands by visiting our member directory.

About the Vermont Specialty Food Association:

The Vermont Specialty Food Association is the leading information resource for all specialty food and beverage producers, service providers, and industry professionals. VSFA seeks to grow specialty food businesses and the Vermont industry through education, promotion, and statewide and national collaboration. It is the nation’s oldest and most highly regarded specialty food association, celebrating over 30 years of service to the industry. To learn more about the work VSFA does, visit their website at www.vtspecialtyfoods.org, follow them on Facebook & Instagram, or call their office at (802) 839-1930.