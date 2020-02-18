Giving Good Bacteria an Edge in Making Cheese

When unpasteurized milk is used to make cheese, the result is a product with more complex flavors, meaning many consumers seek out cheese made from “raw” milk. However, if the milk was contaminated, the cheese it’s used for can harbor pathogens that make people sick. This is where “protective cultures” can help.

UConn professor and Extension educator Dennis D’Amico recently published research he hopes will help cheese producers choose which cultures may help keep cheese made from unpasteurized milk safe. The research detailing the process and findings are published in Food Control.

D’Amico says the project came about to fill a need identified through his integrated research and extension program.

