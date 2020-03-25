Global Markets for Feta Cheese 2020

DUBLIN– -The “Global Feta 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report covers the Feta Cheese markets in West and East Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Africa, Asia, Central Asia and Caucasus, Latin and North American regions. The report covers the consumption of Feta Cheese across more than 130 markets in volume terms (tonnes) and value terms (& $ million). The report is useful for cheese processors and other ancillary companies in the dairy value chain in highlighting market development and assists in market prioritisation for entry strategies. The report also covers market share of cheese manufacturers in volume terms for 2019.

The data includes:

Information on Consumption in 137 markets segmented into 9 regions

Consumption volume (tonnes) and total market value (/$US million), 2013-2019 and forecast to 2021

Manufacturer supply in volume terms by individual market (2019 only)

