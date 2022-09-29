Global Parmesan Cheese Market Report 2022-2026

Dublin – The “Parmesan Cheese – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



Global Parmesan Cheese Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2026

The global market for Parmesan Cheese estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period.

The market is receiving a major growth stimulus from rising demand for cheese and associated products propelled by confluence of a number of favourable factors such as rising consumer demand for fast food and convenience foods along with changing lifestyles and diverse product offerings. Parmesan cheese is garnering notable attention from consumers due to its natural and fresh ingredients coupled with authentic flavors.

The market is driven by increasing uptake of parmesan cheese among people seeking ready-to-eat meals offering specific cheese flavors. Parmesan cheese is broadly used in sweet and savory snacks, with the market receiving strong impetus from considerable growth exhibited by the segment. In addition, ongoing efforts by companies to introduce new and innovative products are anticipated to present attractive growth opportunities.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Research and Markets