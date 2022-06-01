Good Foods Announces Multi-City Dip Into Summer Tour

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a leader in better-for-you dips, guacamoles and salad dressings, is celebrating the start of summer with a multi-city Dip Into Summer tour. At each tour stop, the brand will sample its fan-favorite plant-based dips and guacamoles, give out prizes and swag, and support local organizations in each market that share its passion for fighting food insecurity.

Tour stops include:

Chicago – Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest (May 28-29) and Wicker Park Fest (July 22-24)

San Diego – San Diego County Fair (June 10-12)

Jacksonville, Florida – Watermelon Fest (June 25-26)

Orlando, Florida – Orlando Family Fun Center (June 30)

Atlanta – Peachtree Road Race Health & Fitness Expo (July 2-3)

Greenwood, South Carolina – South Carolina Festival of Discovery (July 7-9)

Minneapolis – Minnehaha Falls Art Fair (July 15-17)

The tour will kick off and end in Chicago, starting with the Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival on May 28 and wrapping up with Wicker Park Fest in July. As part of each tour stop, Good Foods will partner with local hunger-focused nonprofits to provide monetary support and product donations for their communities.

“Summertime gatherings are the perfect time to enjoy our dips and guacamoles, so we can’t wait to inspire tastebuds across the U.S. this May, June and July with this tour,” said Danyel O’Connor, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “We hope to delight consumers with the goodness of Good Foods and extend that same goodness to impactful local nonprofit organizations during our time in each city.”

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.