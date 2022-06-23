Government of Canada Invests in Ontario Cheese Processor to Increase Production and Competitiveness

OTTAWA, ON – Canadian dairy processors depend on continual innovation to stay competitive at home and abroad. Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of up to $2,038,092 for Quality Cheese in Vaughan, Ontario, under the Dairy Processing Investment Fund.

Quality Cheese uses cow, goat and buffalo milk to make award-winning Italian speciality cheeses and cheese products for the North American market. The investment is enabling the company to meet growing consumer demand for its products with the introduction of new production lines, cheese cutting, conditioning and ripening equipment, and packaging and storage hardware.

The company is also using a new software system to streamline the handling of all financial transactions and production functions, resulting in greater efficiency. As a result of these innovations, Quality Cheese has added 25 full-time positions, increasing its workforce to 108 people.

The $100-million Dairy Processing Investment Fund was created to help Canadian dairy processors modernize their businesses and improve their productivity and competitiveness. The fund has supported dairy processors in adapting to market changes resulting from the implementation of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

The Government of Canada recognizes that value-added processing is a source of growth for the Canadian dairy industry. Investing in the sector’s future creates new market opportunities, drives the economy, and supports the long-term sustainability and productivity of the Canadian dairy industry.