Grandma’s on Your Side with $ 4,000 in Prize Money This Labor Day

MEDINA, Ohio — Grandma’s® Original Recipes is awarding a total of $4,000 in prize money to four lucky winners from Michigan, Indiana, Ohio or Pennsylvania who want to give back to their family or their community.

“Supporting our customers in every possible way – from sides with consistent quality, value and flavor that they’re proud to serve to their families year after year to packaging that provides guaranteed no-contact safety – is the driving force of everything we do at Grandma’s® Original Recipes, and it’s the foundation of our exciting new promotion,” says Mark D. Sandridge, CEO of Sandridge® Food Corporation, which produces Grandma’s Original Recipes. “For more than 30 years, the Grandma’s brand has had the honor of being at the table for significant family memories. We wanted to find a way to help our customers make new memories, do something positive for their family, or support their community with an extra $2,500. It’s a chance for our customers and Grandma’s to reach out to one another and to do good together.”

Here’s how to participate:

Entries will be accepted from 12 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, August 13, 2020 to 11:59 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time September 6, 2020. Visit GrandmaFunds.com for official rules, more information and to enter.

In 50 words or less, tell Grandma’s how you’d use $2,500 to make new family memories, do something positive, or support your community.

Submit a photo showing how you include Grandma’s® products in your best family moments.

Grandma’s will judge and select the submissions with the best proposed use of funds. The entry with the highest score will win the $2,500 grand prize, with three additional first-prize winners receiving $500 each. And, Grandma’s is going to slip 10 runners-up a little something extra – a Grandma’s coupon prize pack, redeemable for free product.

For more than 30 years, Grandma’s Original Recipes delectable potato salads, macaroni salads, and coleslaw have been bringing convenience, handmade quality and no-contact safety to the table every time. An essential part of festive gatherings, they offer the taste of tradition and a connection to memories of someone who prepared something special for you.

For contest updates, exciting news and product information, follow Grandma’s Original Recipes on Facebook.

Contest ends 9/6/20. Open to permanent legal U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who reside in MI, IN, OH or PA. Subject to Official Rules available at grandmafunds.com. Void where restricted or prohibited by law.