Gravette Capital-Backed Cheddies Crackers Expands Nationwide with Target Rollout

Elevating Snacking with Real Ingredients and Sustainable Sourcing



DALLAS — Gravette Capital is proud to support Cheddies, an innovative snack brand making waves in the industry with its certified organic cheese crackers, made with real cheddar cheese sourced from regenerative farms. By prioritizing exceptional flavor, uncompromising quality, and sustainable food production, Cheddies is reshaping consumer expectations in the better-for-you snack space. As an early believer in Cheddies’ vision, Gravette Capital has backed the brand’s growth, helping pave the way for its nationwide rollout across 1,700+ Target locations.

This milestone rollout features Cheddies’ Classic and Spicy Cheddar 4.2 oz crackers, a brand-new Classic Cheddar Cracker Multipack (0.8oz/8ct) in 800 stores, and the first major retail placement for their Chili Lime (4.2oz) crackers, now available in 1,100 locations. To celebrate, Cheddies is launching its first in-store promotion, available through March 15th, inviting customers to experience the brand firsthand.

To amplify the launch, Cheddies partnered with Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, and entrepreneur Steve Aoki, who shared his excitement: “When I discovered Cheddies, their savory taste and satisfying crunch had me hooked right away. That’s why I’m excited to join the team as Chief Snacking Officer. Together we are going to remix snack culture through rich flavors and bold ideas.”

What Makes Cheddies Different?

Real Ingredients: Made with fresh cheddar cheese from regenerative farms, Cheddies delivers 4x more cheese and 2x the protein of leading brands.



Sustainable Sourcing: As the first snack brand to use regenerative organic cheddar, Cheddies supports farming practices that improve soil health, biodiversity, and animal welfare.



As the first snack brand to use regenerative organic cheddar, Cheddies supports farming practices that improve soil health, biodiversity, and animal welfare. Better Nutrition: With 6g of protein per serving, Cheddies is a more satisfying, protein-packed snack made with simple, clean ingredients and no artificial additives.

Paul Gravette, CEO and Founder of Gravette Capital, shared his excitement: “As a father and entrepreneur, I believe in supporting brands that make healthier choices easier for families. We’re proud to be part of Cheddies’ journey.”

About Cheddies

Founded in 2015, Cheddies is an Austin, TX-based snack company dedicated to crafting high-protein cheese crackers made with real, clean ingredients. By combining bold flavors with nutritious benefits, Cheddies is changing the way people snack. Learn more at: www.cheddiescrackers.com

About Gravette Capital

Gravette Capital is a forward-thinking private equity firm focused on supporting emerging brands that prioritize quality, sustainability, and consumer well-being. By partnering with companies like Cheddies, Gravette Capital aims to drive growth and innovation in the consumer-packaged goods sector, delivering value to both businesses and consumers. Visit www.gravettecapital.com for more information.



