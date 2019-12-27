Great American Deli Announces Product Recall Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Great American Deli of Ooltewah, Tennessee is recalling GAD #114 Egg Salad Sandwich 4.8 oz. UPC: 7-41431-00114-2 due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. To date, we have not received any reports of illness related to the consumption of Egg Salad Sandwiches.

Almark Foods initiated a recall and is an ingredient supplier to one of Great American Deli’s suppliers, Knott’s Fine Foods that provides egg salad to the company.

Affected product could have been delivered in the following states through convenience stores, micro markets and vending machines: Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Consumers who have purchased the affected sandwiches are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-343-1327 Monday – Friday 8:00 AM ET to 5:00 PM ET.

Great American Deli is taking this action out of caution for the safety of our consumers.

Affected lots: 19094, 19107, 19129, 19155, 19158, 19218, 19237, 19259, 19274, 19297, 19304, 19310, 19322, 19336.