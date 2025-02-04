Great Lakes Cheese, Common John Among Winners at Chamber Gala

Great Lakes Cheese was named Industry of the Year during the Manchester Chamber of Commerce 49th annual gala held Jan. 23 at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center.

“We are excited to be part of the community. We are excited to continue to figure out ways that we can partner and further support the community. And we love the love that we are getting back from them,” said Great Lake Cheese Manchester Plant Manager Dawn Butcher.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Manchester Times.

