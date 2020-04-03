Great Lakes Cheese Hiring 20 New Workers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. – The dairy industry can’t be put on pandemic pause. That’s why a cheese plant wants to hire now to avoid an interruption later.

The Great Lakes Cheese processing plant in Adams is hiring 20 new employees so production can continue as normal, despite any COVID-19 hurdles.

“In anticipation of potentially losing some workforce due to the virus or other circumstances that come up, we’re being proactive about having trained people ready to step in so that we can continue to operate the plant,” said Nathan Pistner, Great Lakes Cheese plant manager.

