Grecian Delight | Kronos Wins Prestigious 2025 FABI Awards for Culinary Innovation that includes Avocado Hummus and Pre-Cooked Chickpea Bites

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Grecian Delight | Kronos, a leading provider of authentic global flavors and Mediterranean-inspired foods, is proud to announce it has been honored with the 2025 Food and Beverage (FABI) Award by the National Restaurant Association Show. The award recognizes three standout innovations: Avocado Hummus, Pre-Cooked Chickpea Bites – Spanakopita, and Pre-Cooked Chickpea Bites – Zucchini.

The Avocado Hummus offers a refreshing take on the traditional dip, combining ripe avocados, chickpeas, tahini, garlic, and lime juice for a velvety-smooth, vibrant flavor that pairs effortlessly with pita, veggies, or chips.

The Pre-Cooked Chickpea Bites – Spanakopita and Zucchini varieties are plant-forward solutions that blend chickpeas with fresh vegetables and seasonings into pre-fried, portioned bites that require no fryer and are versatile across a variety of menu formats—from appetizers and entrées to sandwich toppers and salad enhancers.

“We are incredibly honored to receive three FABI Awards in 2025, which highlights our commitment to flavor-forward innovation and operator-friendly solutions,” said Michael Paribello, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Retail Sales at Grecian Delight | Kronos. “Each of these products reflects our passion for bringing Mediterranean flavors to life in a way that’s easy for foodservice operators to execute and exciting for consumers to experience. We’re thrilled to be recognized for the creativity and versatility behind these offerings.”

FABI Award recipients are selected by an independent panel of food and beverage experts, evaluating innovation, taste, and operational value. The awarded products will be showcased at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show, held May 17-20 in Chicago, IL.

For more information about Grecian Delight | Kronos and its award-winning product portfolio, visit www.gdkfoods.com.

About Grecian Delight | Kronos

For 50 years, Grecian Delight | Kronos Foods is a leading provider of authentic Greek and Mediterranean Foods, including gyros, specialty meats, pitas, flatbreads, tzatziki, hummus, spreads, falafel, ready-to-eat proteins, plant-based proteins, and value-added bakery products. Product offerings can be found via foodservice and retail industries through the U.S. and 10 counties. For more information, please visit www.gdkfoods.com