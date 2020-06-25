Greece Takes Denmark to EU Court Over Feta Cheese

ATHENS — Greece has authorized the EU to begin legal procedures against Denmark over its alleged appropriation of feta cheese, the Greek agriculture ministry said Wednesday.

“The agriculture minister has (approved) the activation of European Commission legal action against Denmark for violating protected designation of origin (regulations),” the ministry said in a statement.

Feta is an “emblematic” Greek product, the ministry said, adding that Denmark had “refused to cooperate” with EU regulations.

