Greek Cheese “Arseniko” Included in EU PDO Products List

The Greek cheese “Arseniko” made on the Cycladic island of Naxos, with its very distinctive spicy taste, has now been included in EU list of protected designation of origin (PDO) products under the name “Arseniko Naxou”.

Arseniko Naxou is a matured, hard cheese traditionally made of non-pasteurised goat and sheep milk.

It differs from other cheeses due to its ” intense spicy, pleasant and bittersweet taste, its buttery and soft texture and its rich aroma,” while it becomes spicier and more aromatic as it matures, according to a European Commission announcement.

Arseniko Naxou is produced in many areas of the Municipality of Naxos and the Small Cyclades.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The National Herald