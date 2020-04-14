Grillo’s Pickles Partners with Nickelodeon’s Rugrats

Tommy Pickles has taken over Sam Sam’s chair!

We are excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with Tommy and and the rest of the Rugrats crew to bring you a dose of nostalgia and something to smile about. You’ll be able to get this Grillo’s x Rugrats label on all of our 32oz Dill jars nation wide so keep an eye out.



About Grillos Pickles

Growing up, my family and I always enjoyed eating fresh food made with simple, real ingredients. A staple in my house was my grandfather’s 100-year-old pickle recipe. Every summer, we would use fresh ingredients picked straight from our backyard garden to make the same pickles that you know today as Grillo’s. It’s humbling to think that the pickles I started selling out of my hand-built wooden pickle cart on the streets of Boston in 2008 can now be enjoyed nationwide because of the support and encouragement of a few loyal believers early on. Thank you all for the continued support over the last twelve years.