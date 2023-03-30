Grocers Use Self-Service Prepared Foods to Bring More Shoppers In Store

This week in grocery, Giant and Schnucks add self-service meal options and Momofuku raises millions.

Ahold Delhaize subsidiary Giant Food, which spans 165 locations in the DMV area, announced Thursday (March 23) the launch of its first in-supermarket fast-casual restaurant, a Nalley Fresh location, with self-service ordering kiosks available. Consumers can also get meals delivered from the Maryland in-store location via third-party aggregators.

“We are thrilled to bring Nalley Fresh to our Ellicott City store and provide our customers with an unbeatable one-stop shopping experience,” Gregg Dorazio, director of eCommerce at Giant Food, said in a statement. “We know our customers will enjoy the convenient, healthy and delicious meal offerings, and we’re proud to welcome this local concept right in-store at Giant.”

